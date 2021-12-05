F2, Jeddah | crash Fittipaldi-Pourchaire: pilots conscious and in hospital

The Formula 2 Feature Race in Jeddah seems to have been born under a bad star. The last race of the weekend, which should have started at 15:25 Italian time, started more than half an hour late due to work on the protection barriers that took place over time.

When the drivers were given the go-ahead to line up on the grid, and the traffic lights went out, a terrible accident occurred involving Théo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi.

The French driver, author of the third time in qualifying, stalled at the start and remained planted on his box. Théo was dodged by a good part of the group that came behind him but not by Enzo Fittipaldi.

The Brazilian of the Charouz Racing System did not notice the ART Grand Prix number 10 stopped on the track and hit it in full speed with some debris even in the pit lane.

The race direction immediately displayed the red flag making the drivers return to the pit lane and the ambulance intervened to provide assistance to the two drivers involved.

Update at 17:02: The FIA ​​has published a short press release linked to the accident that took place at the start of the FIA ​​Formula 2 Feature Race which took place today in Jeddah, home to the penultimate round of the 2021 championship of the category.

The Federation has made it known that both pilots, after the accident, were rescued by medical personnel. Both, at the time of first aid, were conscious and are extracted from their respective cars.

Both Theo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi were transferred by helicopter to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah for analysis and treatment.