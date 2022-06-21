F9 Cast Guide: Every New and Returning Character

Here are all the new characters and cast in F9, also known as the Fast 9. Universal’s Fast & Furious franchise has become a huge hit over the past decade. From the humble beginnings of street racing and petty crime, The Fast Saga has grown into a giant action series filled with increasingly incredible stunts and storylines. Naturally, each new Fast & Furious film piles more Hollywood veterans onto the franchise’s ridiculously star-studded roster, and the cast of Fast 9 is no different.

For the ninth installment in the main series, F9 tells the next chapter in the story of Dominic Toretto and his formidable crew. The film is set years after the events of The Fate of the Furious and once again places Dom’s team at the center of a crisis that could change the world. The film’s villain, Dom’s secret brother Jakob, has a plan to activate a device that will take over any device on Earth that runs on code. This story not only raises the stakes of the Fast & Furious franchise, but also continues the exploration of the importance of family.

F9’s action-packed adventure uses multiple characters across different eras to tell this story. Most of the usual Fast & Furious main characters are back, with the biggest exceptions including the absence of Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs. There are also several returning characters in Fast & Furious 9 after appearing in previous entries, and quite a few new characters who have the potential to appear in future sequels. Additionally, the flashback-heavy film brings in younger versions of several characters in the story. Here is a complete cast guide for F9.

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Fast & Furious franchise star Vin Diesel makes his eighth appearance as Dominic Toretto and once again leads the cast of F9. Vin Diesel’s only absence came in 2 Fast 2 Furious. Now Dom finds himself pulled back into the high-octane lifestyle once his brother reappears. Diesel has already been seen in franchises like xXx, Riddick, and can be heard as Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Michelle Rodriguez makes her fifth appearance in the franchise with her return to F9 as Letty Ortiz. Letty’s story sees her struggling to accept a domestic life, so she jumps at the chance to go on a new mission. Rodriguez is also known for her roles in Avatar and Widows.

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Fast & Furious comedian Tyrese Gibson returns for the sixth time as Roman Pearce. He first appeared in 2 Fast 2 Furious and has returned for every movie since Fast Five. Roman considers the possibility of him being immortal in F9. Gibson has also appeared in Four Brothers and the Transformers franchise.

Ludacris as Tej Parker

Ludacris also makes his sixth appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise here. The tech-savvy member of Dom’s crew works with the team to track down the deadly device Jakob is pursuing. Ludacris is best known for his career as a rapper, but his on-screen work also includes Crash and Hustle & Flow.

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Jordana Brewster returns to F9 as Dom’s younger sister, Mia Toretto. This is his sixth appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise, but the first without Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor at his side. Brewster’s filmography also includes appearances on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and the television show Lethal Weapon.

Natalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

One of the new members of the Fast & Furious saga, Nathalie Emmanuel makes her third appearance as Ramsey in F9. She has previously appeared in Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious as the tech genius who invented God’s Eye. Emmanuel also starred in the Maze Runner franchise, but is best known as Missandei in Game of Thrones.

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

John Cena joins the cast of Fast & Furious 9 as Jakob Toretto, Dom’s secret younger brother. Jakob is a skilled spy and driver who seeks to acquire the Ares device to take over the world. Cena’s other film roles include Trainwreck, Blockers and Bumblebee.

Anna Sawai as Elle

Anna Sawai’s Elle is a girl connected to Han’s past and the Ares project. Sawai has previously been seen in Ninja Assassin and the Girl/Haji TV series.

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Otto

Otto is an incredibly wealthy man who is the son of a powerful ruler and teams up with Jakob to get the Ares project. Thue Ersted Rasmussen has already appeared in Sunday and Sygeplejeskolen.

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Michael Rooker’s role in F9 is that of Buddy, a mechanic connected to Dom’s past as part of his father’s racing team. Rooker is best known for his roles in The Walking Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Cardi B as Leysa

The famed rapper/singer joins the cast of Fast 9 as Leysa, a woman Dom has helped in the past who now works for Queenie.

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Sung Kang returns as Han as the franchise reflects on the character’s death. He debuted in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, where Han’s death originally occurred. He then returned for Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6.

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Charlize Theron’s Cipher returns after serving as the main villain in The Fate of the Furious, where she manipulated Dom into turning her back on her family.

Helen Mirren as Queenie

Deckard, Owen and Hattie Shaw’s mother Helen Mirren returns to the Fast 9 cast as Magdalene ‘Queenie’ Shaw. She has previously appeared in The Fate of the Furious and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody

Kurt Russell returns as the mysterious secret agent Mr. Nobody in F9. He has already appeared in Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious.

Lucas Black as Sean Boswell

After starring in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, Lucas Black returned fully to the franchise in F9. He previously made an appearance in Furious 7 for a scene that picks up after Sean and Dom’s run.

Shad ‘Bow Wow’ Moss as Twinkie

Twinkie, the hustler and entrepreneur from Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, returns in F9, while Shad Moss has a small role. However, he doesn’t like being called Twinkie anymore.

Jason Tobin as Earl

Jason Tobin previously played Earl, Han’s friend and member of Sean and Twinkie’s team, in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift. A talented mechanic, Earl used an autonomous fuel management system to perfect both timing and fuel control for Han’s cars in Tokyo Drift, as well as other racers. Earl also developed a rocket car.

Don Omar as Santos

Marking his fourth appearance in the franchise, Don Omar appears as Santos at the end of F9. He’s already been featured in Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and The Fate of the Furious.

Shea Whigham as Stasiak

Shea Whigham appears briefly in F9 as the human punching bag special agent Stasiak. He was previously in Fast & Furious and Fast & Furious 6.

The Fast 9 cast in flashbacks

Finn Cole as Young Jakob – The Animal Kingdom and Peaky Blinders star plays a young Jakob in flashbacks.

Vinnie Bennett as young Dom Toretto – The Human Traces star plays young Dom in F9’s flashbacks.

JD Pardo as Jack Toretto – The Mayans MC star plays Jack Toretto, Dom’s father, in flashbacks.

Jim Parrack as Kenny Linder – The Suicide Squad and Fury actor plays Kenny Linder, another racer partially responsible for Jack’s death.

Siena Agudong as Young Mia – The No Good Nick actress plays a young Mia Toretto in F9’s flashbacks.

Azia Dinea Hale as Young Letty – Azia Dinea Hale makes her acting debut as Young Letty in F9.

Karson Kern as Young Vince – Karson Kern plays a young Vince in flashbacks that take place before his appearances in The Fast and the Furious and Fast Five.

Igby Rigney as Young Jesse – Returning in flashbacks set before Jesse’s death in The Fast and the Furious, Young Jesse is played by Igby Rigney.

Cered as Young Leo – Cered makes his acting debut as young Tego Leo, who has appeared in three previous films.

Ozuna as Young Santos – The popular singer appears as young Rico Santos, who was previously in three films.

Juju Zhang as Young Elle – Juju Zhang makes her acting debut in the Fast 9 cast – as Young Elle in flashbacks related to Han’s life.

The cast of the movie Fast X: which new actors are joining the sequel?

Fast & Furious 10, also known as Fast 10 or Fast X, continues the franchise’s tradition of involving a ridiculous number of A-listers, with Jason Momoa as the tenth film’s mysterious villain. Another impressive addition is Hollywood legend Rita Moreno, who will play Dom and Mia’s grandmother. Meanwhile, Brie Larson has an as yet undisclosed role in Fast X, as do actors Alan Ritchson and Daniela Melchor. Like Dom’s cars in every Fast & Furious movie, more stars are stepping up to play key new roles in the hit action franchise with each new installment. Apart from these actors, Fast X might even surprise viewers by adding some unexpected cameos. With F9 supposed to be the penultimate film in the franchise, Fast X and Fast & Furious 11 are bound to fill the Fast Saga slate with even more star power.