F9 Cast Guide: Every New and Returning Character

Here are all the new and returning characters and cast in F9also known as Quick 9. Universal fast furious The franchise has become a huge hit over the past decade. From the humble beginnings of street racing and petty crime, Quick Saga has grown into a giant action series filled with increasingly incredible stunts and storylines. Naturally, each new fast furious the film piles more Hollywood veterans onto the franchise’s ridiculously star-studded roster, and the Quick 9 the cast is no different.

For the ninth installment of the main series, F9 tells the next chapter in the story of Dominic Toretto and his formidable crew. The film takes place years after the events of The fate of the furious and once again puts Dom’s team at the center of a crisis that could change the world. The film’s villain, Dom’s secret brother Jakob, has a plan to activate a device that will take over any device on Earth that runs on code. This story not only raises the issues of fast furious franchise but also continues to explore the importance of family.

The action-packed adventure of F9 uses several characters from different eras to tell this story. Most usual main dishes fast furious the characters are back, with the biggest exceptions including the absence of Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs. There are also several returning characters in Fast and Furious 9 having appeared in past entries, and quite a few new characters that have the potential to appear in future sequels. Additionally, the flashback-heavy film brings in younger versions of several characters in the story. Here is a complete guide to F9is the cast.

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

The star of fast furious franchise, Vin Diesel makes his eighth appearance as Dominic Toretto and again leads F9is the cast. The only absence of Vin Diesel has arrived 2 Fast 2 Furious. Now Dom finds himself pulled back into the high-octane lifestyle once his brother reappears. Diesel has already been seen in franchises like xXx, Riddickand can be heard as Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Michelle Rodriguez makes her fifth appearance in the franchise with her F9 return as Letty Ortiz. Letty’s story sees her struggling to accept a domestic life, so she jumps at the chance to go on a new mission. Rodriguez is also known for her roles in Avatar and widows.

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

The comedian of fast furious series, Tyrese Gibson returns as Roman Pearce for the sixth time. He first appeared in 2 Fast 2 Furious and has returned for every film since Fast Five. Roman considers the possibility of him being immortal in F9. Gibson also appeared in four brothers and the Transformers franchise.

Ludacris as Tej Parker

Ludacris is also making his sixth appearance in the fast furious franchise here. The tech-savvy member of Dom’s crew works with the team to track down the deadly device Jakob is pursuing. Ludacris is best known for his career as a rapper, but his on-screen work also includes Accident and Bustle and flow.

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Jordana Brewster returns in F9 as Dom’s younger sister, Mia Toretto. This is his sixth appearance in the fast furious franchise, but the first without Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor by his side. Brewster’s filmography also includes appearances in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and the lethal weapon TV show.

Natalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

One of the new members of fast furious saga, Nathalie Emmanuel makes her third appearance as Ramsey in F9. She has already appeared in Furious 7 and The fate of the furious like the tech genius who invented God’s Eye. Emmanuel also starred in the maze runner franchise, but she is best known as Missandei in game of thrones.

John Cena as Jacob Toretto

John Cena joins the Fast and Furious 9 cast as Jakob Toretto, Dom’s secret younger brother. Jakob is a skilled spy and driver who seeks to acquire the Ares device to take over the world. Cena’s other film roles include Rail accident, Blockersand Bumblebee.

Anna Sawai as Elle

Anna Sawai’s Elle is a girl connected to Han’s past and the Ares project. Sawai can already be seen in ninja assassin and the TV series Girl / Haji.

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Otto

Otto is an incredibly wealthy man who is the son of a powerful ruler and teams up with Jakob to get the Ares project. Thue Ersted Rasmussen has previously starred in Sunday and Nursing schools.

Michael Rooker as Buddy

The role of Michael Rooker in F9 comes as Buddy, a mechanic connected to Dom’s past as part of his father’s racing team. Rooker is best known for his roles in The Walking Dead and guardians of the galaxy.

Cardi B as Leysa

The famous rapper/singer joins the Quick Saga as Leysa, a woman Dom helped in the past who now works for Queenie.

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Sung Kang returns as Han as the franchise reflects on the character’s death. He made his debut in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, where Han’s death originally occurred. He then returned to fast furious, Fast Fiveand Fast & Furious 6.

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Charlize Theron’s Cipher is back after being the main villain of The fate of the furiouswhere she manipulated Dom into turning her back on her family.

Helen Mirren as Queenie

Deckard, Owen and Hattie Shaw’s mother, Helen Mirren returns in F9as Magdalene ‘Queenie’ Shaw. She has already appeared in The fate of the furious and Fast & Furious Gifts: Hobbs & Shaw.

Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody

Kurt Russell returns as mysterious secret agent Mr. Nobody in F9. He appeared previously in Furious 7 and The fate of the furious.

Lucas Black as Sean Boswell

After playing in Fast & Furious: Tokyo DriftLucas Black has returned fully to the franchise F9. It has already appeared in Furious 7 for a scene that picks up after Sean and Dom’s run.

Shad ‘Bow Wow’ Moss as Twinkie

Twinkie, the hustler and entrepreneur of Fast & Furious: Tokyo Driftcomes back in F9, as Shad Moss has a small role. However, he doesn’t like being called Twinkie anymore.

Jason Tobin as Earl

Jason Tobin previously played Earl, Han’s friend and member of Sean and Twinkie’s crew, in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift. A talented mechanic, Earl used an autonomous fuel management system to perfect both the timing and fuel control of Han’s cars in Tokyo Drift, as well as for the other runners. Earl also developed a rocket car.

Don Omar as Santos

Marking his fourth appearance in the franchise, Don Omar appears as Santos at the end of F9. He has already appeared in fast furious, Fast Fiveand The fate of the furious.

Shea Whigham as Stasiak

Shea Whigham appears briefly in F9 as the human punching bag special agent Stasiak. He was in fast furious and Fast & Furious 6 previously.

F9 Flashbacks Cast

Finn Cole as young Jakob – The Animal Kingdom and Peaky Blinders star plays a young Jakob in flashbacks.

– The Animal Kingdom and Peaky Blinders star plays a young Jakob in flashbacks. Vinnie Bennett as Young Dom Toretto – The human traces star plays young Dom in F9the flashbacks.

– The human traces star plays young Dom in F9the flashbacks. JD Pardo as Jack Toretto – The Mayans MC star plays Jack Toretto, Dom’s father, in flashbacks.

– The Mayans MC star plays Jack Toretto, Dom’s father, in flashbacks. Jim Parrack as Kenny Linder – The suicide squad and Fury The actor plays Kenny Linder, another racer partially responsible for Jack’s death.

– The suicide squad and Fury The actor plays Kenny Linder, another racer partially responsible for Jack’s death. She plays Young Mia – The Not good Nick the actress plays a young Mia Toretto in F9the flashbacks.

– The Not good Nick the actress plays a young Mia Toretto in F9the flashbacks. Azia Dinea Hale as young Letty – Azia Dinea Hale makes her acting debut as young Letty in F9.

– Azia Dinea Hale makes her acting debut as young Letty in F9. Karson Kern as Young Vince – Karson Kern plays a young Vince in flashbacks that take place before his appearances in The fast and the furious and Fast Five.

– Karson Kern plays a young Vince in flashbacks that take place before his appearances in The fast and the furious and Fast Five. Igby Rigney as young Jesse – Throwback to flashbacks set before Jesse’s death in The fast and the furious, Young Jesse is played by Igby Rigney.

– Throwback to flashbacks set before Jesse’s death in The fast and the furious, Young Jesse is played by Igby Rigney. Cered as Young Leo – Cered makes his acting debut as young Tego Leo, who has appeared in three previous films.

– Cered makes his acting debut as young Tego Leo, who has appeared in three previous films. Ozuna as young Santos – The popular singer appears as a young Rico Santos, who was previously in three films.

– The popular singer appears as a young Rico Santos, who was previously in three films. Juju Zhang as Young Elle – Juju Zhang makes her acting debut in the Quick 9 cast – as young Elle in flashbacks related to Han’s life.

The cast of the movie Fast X: which new actors are joining the sequel?

Fast and Furious 10also known as Quick 10 Where X fast, continues the franchise’s tradition of involving a ridiculously high number of stars, with Jason Momoa as the tenth film’s mysterious villain. Another impressive addition is Hollywood legend Rita Moreno, who will play Dom and Mia’s grandmother. Meanwhile, Brie Larson has an as yet undisclosed role in x fast, as do actors Alan Ritchson and Daniela Melchor. Like Dom’s cars in every fast furious movie, more and more stars are stepping up to play key new roles in the hit action franchise with each new installment. In addition to these actors, x fast might even surprise viewers by adding some unannounced cameos. With F9 supposedly the penultimate film in the franchise, x fast and Fast and Furious 11 are required to fit the Quick Saga roster with even more star power.

