Fabi, 311 billion aid for loans, with an emergency stop – Last Hour

There are 311 billion public aid for bank loans to tackle the pandemic. This is what emerges from an analysis by Fabi.



The division sees 60 billion in active moratoriums, in the face of 500 thousand suspensions granted, 3 million requests for loans presented, more than 220 billion in loans guaranteed by Mcc and 31 billion disbursed by Sace. Some of the measures are no longer active, others will expire in a few months with the “result that 1.2 million individuals, including families and companies, could find themselves in enormous difficulty: the scenario is that of a liquidity emergency that could lead to disruptions and bankruptcies “.



Two years after the start of the pandemic, the balance sheet of guaranteed loans shows “mind-boggling figures because if the impact of the virus on the Italian economy has been profound and extensive, the measures activated by the government have been equally valid”, highlights the Fabi.



“Some support measures introduced by the government are no longer in force and others will expire in a few months: therefore it is urgent to extend all public aid for businesses and families, both by reactivating the moratoriums on old loans and by extending guarantees on new loans beyond the deadline. as of June 30. Therefore, I fully agree with the appeal made to the Italian government by the president of ABI, Antonio Patuelli “, affirms the secretary general of Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni.



