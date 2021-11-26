Fabian and Insigne back in the group

Naples: the conditions of Fabian and Insigne

Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz trained with the rest of their teammates. Two days after the match with Lazio, Spalletti recovers two giants of his own formation. Both will therefore be, except for sensational surprises of the last hour, holders against Lazio. Until a few minutes ago there was some doubt, now the certainty would seem almost maximum. The Neapolitan captain will be the owner alongside Zielinski and Lozano in the trocar behind Mertens, favored over Petagna. In midfield Fabian Ruiz should play alongside Lobotka in front of the defense made up of Mario Rui, Rrahmani, Koulibaly and Di Lorenzo. In door inside Ospina.

Anguissa, who has undergone therapies, will not be summoned. Out also Adam Ounas who did not carry out the session due to flu symptoms: the Algerian carried out a swab that gave a negative result to the Coronavirus.