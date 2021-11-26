Sports

Fabian and Insigne back in the group

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

Naples: the conditions of Fabian and Insigne

Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz trained with the rest of their teammates. Two days after the match with Lazio, Spalletti recovers two giants of his own formation. Both will therefore be, except for sensational surprises of the last hour, holders against Lazio. Until a few minutes ago there was some doubt, now the certainty would seem almost maximum. The Neapolitan captain will be the owner alongside Zielinski and Lozano in the trocar behind Mertens, favored over Petagna. In midfield Fabian Ruiz should play alongside Lobotka in front of the defense made up of Mario Rui, Rrahmani, Koulibaly and Di Lorenzo. In door inside Ospina.

Anguissa, who has undergone therapies, will not be summoned. Out also Adam Ounas who did not carry out the session due to flu symptoms: the Algerian carried out a swab that gave a negative result to the Coronavirus.

Naples: the training report

“Afternoon session for Napoli at SSC Napoli Konami Training Center.

The Azzurri are preparing the match against Lazio scheduled for Sunday at the Maradona Stadium at 8.45 pm for the 14th matchday of Serie A. After a first part of strength work in the gym, the team carried out tactical exercises on the pitch.

Anguissa has undergone therapies. Fabian and Insigne carried out the entire session as a group. Ounas did not attend the session due to flu symptoms, he performed a molecular swab which gave a negative result “.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

MotoGP / Red flag explained: Oliveira had lost consciousness – Moto

3 weeks ago

Inter, concern for Dzeko: his conditions

2 weeks ago

Future Alessio Romagnoli: Raiola’s announcement

1 week ago

Giovinazzi killed for Guanyu Zhou? “Chinese clown”, earthquake on Alfa Romeo – Libero Quotidiano

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button