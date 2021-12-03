“Fabian and Insigne out with Atalanta! On Koulibaly, Anguissa and Osimhen …”

Raffaele Canonico, Napoli’s social doctor, spoke to Kiss Kiss Napoli on the Radio Goal broadcast: “Koulibaly he’s fine, we’ve started rehabilitation for second degree hamstring distraction. For such an injury, it takes five weeks to re-enter, but the times can also be longer or shorter.

Fabian And Insigne they are not injured, but they are fatigued. It takes 48 to 60 hours to recover from a match. There are too many games and there is not always time to recover. I believe that for both of us it is to be excluded that there may be tomorrow.

Anguissa is doing custom, we will see for the weekend if he will be available for Empoli. We do not make attempts, we evaluate the physical and clinical responses and the conditions of the injured to understand their return.

Osimhen? The post operation is proceeding well. He is training on his bike and home mat. At the beginning of next week he will start working in the field and we will take new x-rays to understand how the calcification of the fractures is proceeding. You can train without contact with the ball but you have to understand when his body will allow him to hit the ball with his head. He has had multiple fractures and the mask will need to be studied well. He has great mental strength, Victor, and he won’t be afraid to go back and seek physical contact with others and with the ball.

Manolas? He had a problem with his buttock and then intestinal, we hope to have it available soon “.