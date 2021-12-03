“Fabian and Insigne will not be there against Atalanta! Anguissa to be evaluated for Empoli”

Football News – Doctor Raffaele Canonico, head of the medical staff of Calcio Napoli, spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss, focusing on the many injuries and their recovery times.

Interview with dr. Canon

“Koulibaly is fine and we have started rehabilitation for the second degree distraction in the hamstring. A muscle injury like many at this time of the season. For such an injury it takes 5 weeks to return to activity, but times can either slightly shorter or longer.

Koulibaly injury

Return Insigne and Fabian Fabian and Insigne are not injured but fatigued. It takes 48 to 60 hours to fully recover from a match. There are too many games and the players don’t have time to recover and train. Fabian did some custom in the gym and Insigne did a bit of a match, but I think it is out of the question that they can play tomorrow.

Return to Anguissa

Anguissa is working in the field in a personalized way. We will see how the first half of next week goes and then we will evaluate for the weekend if he will be available for Empoli.

We do not make attempts but we evaluate the physical and clinical responses and the conditions of the injured to understand their return.

anguissa injury

Return to Osimhen

Osimhen’s post-op is proceeding well. He trains at home on buke and mat. at the beginning of next week he will start working in the field and we will do new x-rays to understand how the calcification of the fractures is proceeding. You can train without contact with the ball without problems but you have to understand when his body will allow him to do, for example, even a header.

He has had multiple fractures and therefore the template must also be studied well.

Victor has great mental strength and will not be afraid to go back to looking for physical contact and with the ball.

Manolas injury

Manolas had a problem with his buttock and then an intestinal problem, we hope to see him available soon.

I would like to say that before the national team break we had everyone available. After Inter, Lazio and Sassuolo we have had a lot of injuries. “