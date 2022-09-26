Fabian Frankel (Ser Criston) was Emilia Clarke’s love interest

The actor of ‘The House of the Dragon’ Fabien Frankel began his interpretive path through the theaterHowever, he quickly began to participate in audiovisual productions. She made her film debut in 2019 with the tape ‘Last Christmas’. The unexpectedly curious thing about this title is its protagonistthe very Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke.

The actress embodied the main role of this romantic comedy Christmas, where Frankel played the love interest of Clarke. Coincidentally, fate joined the path of these interpreters long before they were again interconnectedthanks to the franchise ‘Game of Thrones’ even though their stories are 200 years apart.





Emilia Clarke in ‘Last Christmas’ | Universal Pictures



The most interesting thing about this data is to observe the special weakness presented by the characters played by Frankel to the women of House Targaryen. If in ‘Last Christmas’ the actor only had little eyes for Clarke, now he has noticed the ancestor of Daenerys in the series.

Sir Criston Cole, the character he gives life to, forms one of the most romantic arcs exciting from ‘The House of the Dragon’. Precisely chapter 1×04 served so that the emotions between Cole and Rhaenyra Targaryens will end up leading them to star in a steamy sex scenewhere the princess lost her virginity.

7 months of preparation for the sexual scene between Rhaenyra and Cole

Precisely this sex scene was one of the points that took the longest time to build for fiction. Fabien Frankel confessed in an interview for ‘Entertainment Weekly’ the arduous process that there was to prepare the scene, to guarantee the highest quality during the sequence.





Rhaenyra and Criston Cole in ‘The House of the Dragon’ | hbo max



“We were talking about it for seven months. It was one of the first things he wanted to talk about,” the actor commented.The most important thing for me was that she didn’t feel like another free sex scenewith sweat glistening on your back, because sex just isn’t like that.”

“Anyone who’s ever had sex will tell you it’s not that pretty. It is not something picturesque, amazing. It’s awkward, especially when you’re young. There is an awkwardness where you have to sit, there is a discovery and an understanding between the bodies — not to mention the practical side of the whole thing.

Surely you are interested in:

Emilie Clarke’s warning to Matt Smith after being chosen to be Daemon in ‘The House of the Dragon’