Fabian next to Lobotka, Tuanzebe from 1 ‘. Does Italian leave Callejon on the bench?

The Naples will face Fiorentina tomorrow at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, for the match valid for the second round of the Italian Cup which will begin at 6 pm. Napoli also recovers Meret, Malcuit as well as Lozano who could, however, go on the bench. These are the probable formations:

The probable formations of Napoli Fiorentina

HERE NAPLES – Luciano Spalletti could launch from 1 ‘ Zanoli left to let you breathe Juan Jesus who, in the last period, is playing a lot and could take your breath away. Meret was negativized, but Ospina should be reconfirmed for the occasion. Tuanzebe he will play from 1 ‘with Rrahmani. Fabian next to Lobotka e Petagna center forward. Behind him the trio Politano, Mertens, Elmas. Also recovered Malcuit and Lozano.

NAPLES (4-3-3) – Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Tunzebe, Rrahmani, Zanoli; Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka; Politano, Mertens, Elmas; Petagna. Annex. Spalletti

HERE FIORENTINA – The bad beating in Turin has left wounds in the Viola club and the Italian would seem willing to limit, and not a little, the turnover for the match scheduled with Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. Dragowski he would be in contention for a starting shirt, together with him too Duncan in midfield e Biraghi in defense. Still the bench for Ikonè who seems destined to hope for an entry to the game in progress. The former Callejon should start from the bench.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3) – Dragowski; Come, Milenkovic, Nastasic, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Saponara, Vlahovic, Gonzalez. Annex. Italian

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED