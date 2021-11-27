Fabian Ruiz and Insigne are back, Demme warms up the engines. Zero doubts for Sarri

Latest football news Napoli – Tomorrow’s special day for Napoli, which at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, before the match against Lazio, will remember and honor the memory of the Pibe de Oro. On the green rectangle, however, the Azzurri must resume their race after the last three negative results (draw with Verona and defeats with Inter and Spartak Moscow. For this reason, let’s analyze the possible choices of Luciano Spalletti and Maurizio Sarri.

HERE NAPLES – The situation is becoming heated in Naples, with the defeat of Milan which was disastrous also and above all for the information office, with Anguissa and Osimhen who will have to remain stationary for a long time. To keep the Scudetto hopes alive and to defend the permanence in the top four of the class, now the margin of error has been significantly reduced and this challenge against Lazio is fundamental. Between the poles there will be once again David Ospina, with the usual defensive line consisting of By Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly And Mario Rui to protect it. Demme, recovered from Covid, is preparing to return to the owner next to Fabian Ruiz and to act as a dam. The offensive reference will likely be Dries Mertens, with Lozano, Zielinski And Lorenzo Insigne to try to feed him.

HERE LAZIO – Few doubts, as usual, for Maurizio Sarri, who will once again trust his ideal 11. In goal will be confirmed Pepe Reina, as well as in defense they will still find space Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Unripe and the other great ex on duty, that is Elseid Hysaj. The low summit will still be Cataldi, backed by Luis Alberto and from Milinkovic Savic. Back forward, after the forced stop with Juventus, Ciro Immobile, with Felipe Anderson And Pedro that will complete the offensive trio.

Probable Napoli-Lazio formations

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme; Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens. Coach: Luciano Spalletti.

Lazio (4-3-3): Reina; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. Coach: Maurizio Sarri.