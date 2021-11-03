Fabian Ruiz and Insigne miss the Europa League, the reason! Osimhen… – SOS Fanta

Yesterday in a group (“Insigne and Ounas played an entire session with the team”, read the official statement on Tuesday), not today. A sign that something is still wrong, that the physical problems seemed to have been overcome but have re-proposed. And the staff don’t want to risk it. Lorenzo Insigne after training with his teammates yesterday, today he worked separately again. And there will not be in the Europa League against Legia Warsaw, the official report of Napoli has unveiled it. Which also announced the forfeit of Fabian Ruiz (muscle fatigue), in addition to the obvious one of Victor Osimhen who has Verona in his sights.

THE REPORT – “Osimhen and Malcuit did custom work in the gym. Fabian customized in the field for a slight fatigue in the left adductor. Insigne did custom work to complete the recovery chart following Saturday’s fatigue. Fabian and Insigne will not leave for Warsaw. Swimming pool for Manolas “. Spalletti plans to have Fabian Ruiz, Insigne and Osimhen back on Sunday against Verona. For the first two, the stop should be precautionary, in order to be in the championship. For the Nigerian striker, on the other hand, the situation will be monitored day after day and he has the chance to recover.

