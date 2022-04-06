Fabien Barthez did not hold back any criticism about the rotation Keylor Navas – Donnaruma

Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma fight for ownership at PSG in France.

Fabien Barthez, world champion goalkeeper with France in 1998, held nothing back and harshly criticized the rotation between Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Paris Saint Germain goal.

For the Manchester United exporter it is clear that the fact that there is no starting goalkeeper makes both goalkeepers have doubts; In addition, for the former French team, this generates a series of inconveniences in the locker room.

“Putting two goalkeepers of this level in the competition for the starting role does not serve the team. I respect the coaches a lot and I respect Pochettino a lot and I know how difficult the coach’s job is, but this does not serve the team, ”he expressed in the newspaper. L’Equipe.

Barthez went further and deepened that in the dressing room of Paris Saint Germain there must be a strong confusion at the level of players.

“What message do you send to your goalkeepers? What is the message for your goalkeepers? What is your psychological state? Who do you really trust for big matches? What do outfield players say to each other?” he stated.

The former goalkeeper highlighted that from his point of view neither Keylor Navas nor Gianluigi Donnarumma have managed to progress at their level; Barthez assures that a goalkeeper only achieves his best level when he competes regularly and feels supported.

“You instill doubts in everyone with the competition in goal. Competition is what makes you progress, not training. Donnarumma or Keylor have to play. What happened against Real Madrid is the consequence of all that. Regarding Donnarumma, I love it, I’ve been watching his performances for a long time and, for me, it’s Benzema’s fault with the goal. But this time, he also lacked humility. But, in a way, what happened to him is logical. He won the European Championship, he is in full confidence, he arrives in Paris and starts to compete with Keylor Navas”, added Barthez.

In this way, the rotation between Keylor Navas and Donnarumma continues to generate discrepancies, now a former goalkeeper who bathed in gold in a World Cup is clear that the phenomenon imposed by Pochettino has affected the two athletes.

In the past, other figures such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic had given their opinion on the duel between the Costa Rican and the Italian. In Ibra’s case, his favoritism towards the Italian could be reinforced by his relationship with Mino Raiola, who is his agent and the PSG goalkeeper.

For their part, the goalkeepers have always lowered the tone of their competition; and although they have accepted that it is not comfortable to be rotating, they have a relationship of respect and professionalism.

This season, Keylor has played 1,505 minutes, while the Italian 1,170 in the local league competition. The last big discussion that took place at the media level between the two was when Donnarumma was chosen to stop in the two round of 16 matches of the European Champions League, against Real Madrid.