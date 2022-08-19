Fabien Frankel has history with Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones

ads

Based on the A song of ice and fire book series by George RR Martin, the long-awaited game of Thrones prequel dragon house tells the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place 300 years before the original series. The spin-off’s impressive cast includes the likes of Emma D’Arcy and former Timelord Matt Smith. But who is Fabien Frankel, the actor who plays Ser Criston Cole in dragon house?

The rising star is a Franco-English actor who was born and raised in London, where he graduated with degrees from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. His love of acting likely stemmed from his late father. , actor Mark Frankel, who sadly passed away when Fabien was just a child. according to VarietyFabien began his professional acting career in a 2017 stage production of Jack Rosenthal. Knowledge at the Charing Cross Theatre. She soon followed a series of important screen roles. Including the festive romantic comedy Last Christmas, in which he acted with Game of Thrones’ Emily Clarke, the bbc The snakeand 2019 new york police Blue restart.

speaking to VarietyFabien expressed an interest in one day working behind the scenes. “I think I have the same ambition to be a director as I do to continue acting,” she previously revealed. “But I certainly wouldn’t want to direct myself.”

Fans can follow Fabien on Instagram, where the actor has 15,400 followers at the time of writing, a number that is likely to grow in the coming months.

As mentioned, Fabien stars in the highly anticipated game of Thrones prequel Series, dragon house, in which he plays Ser Criston Cole, a “Dornish son of the steward of the Lord of Blackhaven. He has no right to land or titles; all he has in his name is his honor and his supernatural skill with a sword.

dragon house premieres on Sky Atlantic on August 22.