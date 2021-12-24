Fabio Cannavaro, cycling from Naples to Rome

With a group of friends, including the former pro Agnoli, he covered the 254 km of the route. But cycling is not the only one of his exploits

Considering the traffic of this period, Fabio Cannavaro’s was certainly a good idea: from Naples to Rome by bicycle. Nor did it take too long to cover the 254 km of the pre-Christmas “stage”, 7 hours and 43 minutes.

The world champion wanted to document his feat on Instagram, in the company of a group of friends including Valerio Agnoli, former pro cyclist, follower of Ivan Basso and then of Vincenzo Nibali, now a “cycling coach”. Ordinary photos at the start, complete with Vesuvius behind them, and photos on arrival, in front of the Colosseum. Tired but happy, as the topics on school trips as children ended.

Many comments between teasing and admiration for the captain. From Totti to Pato, to Luca Toni: “When the electric charge was over it was hard …”. Agnoli put in “Almost 33 km / h on average, luckily I was on the wheel” and another cycling professional like Giovanni Visconti replied: “Valerio, not even to prepare for Sanremo did you train at these averages”.

Cannavaro’s passion for cycling has long been documented on his Instagram channel, the blue defender often posted photos of his “stalks” including a 190 km Naples-Gaeta-Naples in early December and 117 km in the Dubai desert or 167 of the tour on the Amalfi Coast. Tireless.

