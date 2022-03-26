Fabio Capello assures that it is easy to explain that Italy is out of two World Cups in a row and ‘blames’ Josep Guardiola

Fabio Capello assures that the Italian technicians have tried to copy the style of Josep Guardiola, however, they do not have enough pieces

Italy will not go to world Cup for the second consecutive edition. Last Thursday (24), the team lost to North Macedonia 1-0, with a Trajkovski goal in added time.

Among the critics of the selection after the fall is the Italian coach Fabio Chapello, also a former player for Milan, Roma and Juventus. For him, one of the factors that led to yet another elimination is Pep Guardiola.

The experienced manager told Sky Sports that the Italians have been trying to copy the Catalan manager without having enough pieces, so they are failing.

“The explanation is very simple. I have been saying for a long time that we are copying the football of Guardiola 15 years ago without having sufficient quality. Physically Macedonia He was superior to us in dynamism, strength and determination,” he analyzed.

“Everything is clear: even if we understand that the model to copy is the German, we will not grow, because if we want to do like the Spanish, who have a superior technique, we will never achieve it, we always do it at 50%”, he added.

The commander also said that the model to be copied is the German one. “It’s a matter of determination, vertical play and depth. The only team in Italy that has done it and achieved it is Atalanta. If we don’t understand that to play in Europe you have to play in a certain way, we will always make you stay behind.”

Italy played its last world in 2014, when they were eliminated in the group stage, as well as in 2010. The last goal of the country in the tournament was scored, precisely, by Balotelli, in his debut against England.