Fabio Capello: “Italy has been copying Guardiola for 15 years, but without the quality”

Lto Each of Italy in the playoffs for the World Cup in Qatar It was a hard blow for Italian football. A loss to Macedonia that was not budgeted and that reveals the current champion of Europe.

The elimination left many disillusioned, especially former coach Fabio Capello, who did not hesitate to throw himself hard against the selection in his analysis on Sky Sports, assuring that the The team has been imitating Pep Guardiola’s style for years without success.

“The explanation is very simple. I have been saying for a long time that we are copying Guardiola’s football from 15 years ago without having sufficient quality. Macedonia on a physical level was superior to us in terms of dynamism, strength and determination. Everything is clear: until we understand that the model to copy is the German we are not going to grow because if we want to do like the Spanish, who have a superior technique, we will never be able to, we always do it at 50%”.

The former technician, already retired for years, He has been criticizing the Calcio teams for months, unable to advance beyond the round of 16 of the Champions since 2020. And now, that criticism extends to the national team.

“We have to copy the German model. It’s about determination, vertical play and depth,” argues. He adds: “The only team in Italy that has done this and been successful is Atalanta. If we have not understood that to play in Europe You have to play in a certain way, we will always stay behind”.

In addition, Capello wanted to talk about the problem of generating new talent in the Italian academies: “Then there are the youth sectors, the few Italians there are, but the mentality is the problem… Is it possible that any striker who arrives in Italy falls apart when before he was a normal player?