Fabio Capello: “Italy has been copying Guardiola for 15 years, but without the quality”

James 8 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 69 Views

World Cup Qatar 2022 The former coach harshly criticized the team after the elimination

Source link

About James

Check Also

One of the worst bloopers of the Qualifiers: the unusual goal against Ecuador in the defeat against Paraguay

Goal of Paraguay 2-0 Ecuador Ecuador’s against Paraguay was one of their worst performances in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved