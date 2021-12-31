Fabio Caressa, misadventure in Lapland with his wife Benedetta Parodi: “We will die …”

The new destination for the Christmas holidays? Other than Dubai: the VIPs, today, go to the Arctic territories to experience the great cold firsthand. This is what was done by Fabio Caressa, Journalist SKY, and his wife Benedetta Parodi. The two well-known faces of Italian television have decided to spend the holidays in Lapland in the company of their children, Diego, Eleonora and Matilde. Upon arrival in the Nordic country, however, the Caressa family had to deal with a not just unexpected. Upon landing at Rovaniemi airport, in Finland, the couple and their children had a significant mishap: “Let’s get off to a good start … We got a car for four people, there are five of us plus luggage and so we’re here for now. How does he get us all? We will freeze to death in front of Rovaniemi airport waiting for someone to come there to take, perhaps the reindeer. Good start! “ wrote the presenter on Instagram.

The wait in the Nordic cold was tempered with a few hops to try to keep warm. In the end, luckily, the right car arrived to transport them, even if the arrival at their destination and the subsequent welcome were not the best: “It was tiring, because they didn’t even take us to our room, they dropped us off at the reception with our luggage” Parodi added. “Here – commented on social media – ago -15 degrees, we were without gloves and hats looking for these bungalows without any indication. Nobody came to give us a hand, to explain how it works. A bit lacking in this, but in the end we made it and it’s not bad … “ he concluded Lady Caressa.