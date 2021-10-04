Fabio Fazio: “I feel a bit old in a world of false young people”

He returns with “Che tempo che fa” and laughs: “Luciana Littizzetto and I challenge each other to see who has the most ailments!” Fabio Fazio Stefania Zizzari



Fabio Fazio is at work with his team: on October 3 he starts again with the 19th season of “What’s the weather like”.

Fabio, holidays over and back to work. Speaking of holidays, did you go to your beloved mountains this summer?

“Yes, but only ten days: too little.”

Did he manage to climb?

“Not at all. My daughter does horse riding, she had competitions and we went with the horse: now he is the real head of the family! ».

Not being able to climb it, are you consoled by the giant picture of the Matterhorn hanging in your office?

“Yes, I have it in front of my eyes right now. This summer, one day, I said to my son: “I’ll take you to see the Matterhorn”. We went but there were so many clouds that nothing could be seen: that day it seemed that the Matterhorn had been taken away ».

The Matterhorn is always there waiting for you.

“Well, he certainly doesn’t move!”

And she has to train for the feat!

«Do you want to train me …».

And for “Che tempo che fa” how do you “train”?

«These are the best weeks, the program is being prepared but not broadcast. It is very funny, there is a cheerful atmosphere of… unconsciousness. Like the first day of school: you think it’s over there, then you realize that afterwards it becomes more demanding ».

On the first day of school the teachers do not question …

“Instead, the TV always questions you. And more and more: we are at the 19th edition ».

The 18th is that of maturity: this year you are “more than mature”.

«Old, they say old. Proudly old. We are in a world where old people pretend to be young, but I want to be the real old man (laughs) ».

But if he has the dream of climbing the Matterhorn, which old man is he talking about?

“Of me. The mountaineer with a white beard is beautiful, isn’t he? I made it grow. My model is Heidi’s grandfather ».

Sure? That’s a bit gruff.

“It is not far from my true nature: the hermitage in the end is a dream for me.”

What happens in the new season of the program?

«By now we are“ talk surrounded by talks ”… We started alone and now, among more or less successful imitations, programs with guests and a swarm of tables, it is difficult to arrive on Sunday evening trying to be original. It is more difficult than it seems, but you have to defend your originality. We’ll try. We have made more than 1,200 bets so far ».

And it has had over 4,000 guests.

“So they told me … I count them all in the evening, before going to sleep.”

Can you anticipate any of the new edition?

«Michele Serra will come to visit us often and from the second episode there will be Tullio Solenghi and Massimo Lopez».

Who will be there in the first episode?

«We will have Orietta Berti, the queen of summer, with Fedez and Achille Lauro: they will sing“ Mille ”, the last remnant of the summer sun. Then we have the pleasure of hosting one of my idols, Nanni Moretti: a guest who has a thousand important values ​​at this moment for the exit from Covid, for the cinema, for the resumption, for the reopening of the theaters, but also for our souls “.

In the fixed cast?

“Professor Burioni will be there, to express not only gratitude, but all our solidarity”.

And then his “Lucianina”.

“Of course! Is critical”.

Did you feel before starting over?

«We always hear each other. The last few phone calls are very cheerful. She and I are the same age, and a competition has started between us, not declared as such, to see who has more ailments ».

Who has the least wins?

«Whoever has the most wins. Ours seem like the phone calls with the duplex of the 60s: “My knee hurts …”. “You have to do physiotherapy”. But I don’t remember anything anymore, starting with the names, this is my first problem ».

For real?

“Yup. She is a nemesis because I have always made fun of my mom, who now has a lot more memory than me. When Mom saw the Pope on television, she told me: “You know, I saw this on TV”. “Who?”. “But yes, it is in Rome”. “In Rome there are so many people mom …”. “Come on, the one in Rome who speaks on Sundays …”. “Who is it, Pippo Baudo?”. “But no… here, the Pope!”. Now the roles have reversed, it is she who helps me ».

But who wins the race between you and Luciana?

“Now I’m winning.”

Which ace did he hit?

“Heartburn at night, with that I won.”

Let’s go back to the news of the program.

“Comedians will take turns at the table. I have already said about Tullio Solenghi and Massimo Lopez, then there will be Ale and Franz, the Mago Forest, Lello Arena, Francesco Paolantoni, Riccardo Rossi and then the anticipation that Elio will often be with us too ».

What guests do you dream of having?

“Many. It is interesting to tell the protagonists of the present and we are also working on international guests. The dream, realized, was President Barack Obama last year. And then there are matches that I would like to have, I love tennis and it would be great if Roger Federer came. Just like Steven Spielberg ».

Will the audience be there?

«A kind of” Fibonacci sequence “(in mathematics it is a sequence of integers in which each number is the sum of the previous two, ed) has established that we can have 83 people in the studio. Not 80 or 85, but 83, with the Green pass ».

“Che tempo che fa” is the most social program on TV.

«It is a great satisfaction. We are even when we are not on the air. So I often say: “Why don’t we keep not going on air?” (laughs) ».

Because you are the first even when you go on the air.

«Yes, but it is more tiring! Seriously, now our mood is pleasant, cheerful. We are in a sort of epochal transition, it is a program that has nothing more to prove and is awaited by the public: this is the only thing that matters. “Che tempo che fa” has a life that goes beyond the program ».

How do you live it?

«As I lived it at the beginning, with a certain relaxation: which does not mean laziness, but I think I understand that in the end what is really important in this program are the meetings and the words that are spoken. In this sense, more than attention to television mischief, I am motivated by the desire to meet people who I hope will give me and the public something to keep inside. This is the goal ».

Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Orietta Berti, Filippa Lagerbäck are confirmed. Other news?

“We are making changes in the scenography from a graphic point of view: we start from the works of Lucio Fontana and then we would like the studio to become a sort of exhibition space, a place in which works of art will alternate”.

He has just renewed his contract with Rai.

“Yes, for two years.”

What projects does he have?

«In a residual part of my brain I’m starting to think about a program that I would like to do next year, when I will celebrate my 40 years of career, on the history of television, of Rai. A hagiographic story, analogical in the sense of “without any logic”, disordered, without conjunctions. I’m putting aside ideas, all stupid for now, so they might as well work (laughs). In my head it should be four bets. Then I say to myself: “It’s better to do three. Or maybe two… “. We’ll see”.