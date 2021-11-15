Fabio Fazio makes a bang with the interview with Lady Gaga, a boom in ratings for Che tempo che fa

What a Weather 2020/2021

Excellent ratings for Che tempo che fa. Fabio Fazio’s program was among the most viewed on the first evening of Sunday 14 November, thanks to the interview with Lady Gaga.

The television schedule of Sunday 14 November it offered its viewers fiction, entertainment and in-depth programs and important sporting events. Rai1 has proposed a new episode of the fiction Hearts. Rai3 gave space to a crackling episode of Che tempo che fa with guest Lady Gaga. On Canale5, All together now and on Rai2 tennis with ATP Finals 2021. Let’s see who won the audience competition.

Boom in ratings for Fabio Fazio and Lady Gaga

On Rai1, the new episode of the television series Hearts, with Matteo Martari, Pilar Fogliati and Daniele Pecci, was followed by 3,893,000 spectators equal to 17.9% share. Canale5 broadcast All together now. The program conducted by Michelle Hunziker stopped at 2,584,000 spectators equal to 12.5% ​​share. Although the Rai1 fiction was the most followed program, it is impossible not to notice the boom in ratings of the episode of What’s the weather like. Thanks to the interview with Lady Gaga, the program conducted by Fabio Fazio was followed by 3,611,000 spectators with a 14.5% share. While the part dedicated to the debate was followed by 2,028,000 spectators with a 10.1% share.

Listen to TV on Sunday November 14th

Let’s see the ratings recorded by the other television networks. Rai2 broadcast the match of ATP Finals 2021 Berettini – Zverev, during which unfortunately Matteo Berrettini had an injury. The event was followed by 1,116,000 spectators with 4.6%. Italia1 left room for the film Sherlock Holmes – Game of Shadows directed by Guy Ritchie with Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law which attracted 811,000 spectators with a 3.9% share. Finally, a new episode of Countercurrent. The current affairs program was seen by 767,000 spectators with a 4% share.