Fabio Fazio, the difficult operation faced: this is how he is – the Democrat

Fabio Fazio had to face an important operation. Let’s see how the conductor of Che tempo che fa is doing today

Fabio Fazio personally experienced a situation that proved him a lot. A particularly critical moment which marked his life. But what happened to the conductor of What’s the weather like? We all remember his absence from his show, an absence that made his fans worry a lot as he is a man who never leaves his work commitments.

He is professionally recognized precisely for wanting to always complete his appointments at any cost. Therefore, the question arises. How is Fabio Fazio? What happened to him? The journalist’s broadcast hosts within it personalities of a certain level and prominence. For example, the presences of Barack Obama and George Clooney are certainly emblematic. Fazzi has been representing a real cornerstone of the Rai networks, an unmissable appointment that certainly cannot be put aside.

However, he certainly cannot avoid what happens to him. A problem that it does forces you away from your schedule and his professional commitments. This is a particular situation that led to surgery. An operation that had quite important repercussions, forcing him to stay away from the transmission. But for what reason?

Fabio Fazio, the operation that forces him away from his schedule

To reveal his imminent absence, it was the same Fabio Fazio who in one episode has her absence foretold in the following week. “We won’t see you next week. Accidents of the trade … I have to make a small intervention that will not allow me to speak for a few days “. An intervention that did not allow him to use his voice, for a certain period of time, in order to be able to fulfill his duties as conductor of What’s the weather like.

In reality, Fabio Fazio never revealed the true nature of his intervention. Although, his vocal cords have been speculated, as it is the same reporter he claimed to to return when it would have been possible. The convalescence lasted for two weeks. Necessary to allow him to get back in full shape. As he will have done previously for his release, Fazio himself announces his return via a tweet.

“Somehow … Sunday we will be there”. This, for all of his fans, was a moment of pure joy. To be able to review Fabio Fazio in full health driving her beloved What’s the weather like.