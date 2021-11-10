Fabio Fazio, this time he really surpassed himself: what a coup!

Fabio Fazio is over the moon for a bombshell concerning the show Che Tempo Che Fa. Here is what is happening in these hours.

Fabio Fazio, imitator and historical presenter of Che Tempo Che Fa, is skyrocketing for the great result that his program achieves, every Sunday. Share peaks always high and the spearhead is his “professional” partner Luciana Littizzetto.

But not just because one is on the way news beautiful that concerns the episode of Sunday 14 November on Rai Tre. The host himself and the fans are thrilled with the idea. Here’s what it is.

Fabio Fazio, the unexpected announcement

Fabio Fazio, in his long career as a conductor, has hosted and interviewed prominent personalities, from politicians to Hollywood stars. Furthermore, it has been recognized as a point of reference, in the period of maximum expansion of Covid, thanks to the support of Doctor Burioni, who has become a regular guest.

Not only that, but the great Savona television author has even received the Sympathy Award in his favorite place, steeped in affection and memories: Frabosa Soprana. On the other hand, the sketches with Luciana are hilarious and inevitable, accompanying viewers’ Sundays for about fifteen years, always tearing a smile or a laugh.

Over the years, the transmission has gradually introduced great news: the splendid Filippa Lagerback which, every now and then, becomes the shoulder of Luciana Littizzetto, the change of scenery, music and director, the television station as well as the introduction, in more recent years, of the Che Tempo Che Fa table where all the guests meet, between interviews and chat.

The caliber of guests is also getting higher as Hugh Grant, John Travolta, Quentin Tarantino, Meryl Streep and Brian May to name a few. In this regard, here is the big surprise reserved for next Sunday’s episode.

A very special guest

Well! Fabio is already in a state of excitement to introduce the host of the November 14: this is the great performer, Lady Gaga. The news bounced on the show’s and host’s official social profiles as well as from authoritative sources such as Smiles Songs and TV.

The voice of Poker Face and numerous other successes, such as the prestigious Oscar for the film A Star Is Born, has recently finished shooting the film House Of Gucci, in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani. It will be the subject of an interview also because the release in theaters is scheduled for December 16, as, in fact, the same confirms Smiles Songs and TV.

Not to mention the new recording project, Love for Sale, paired with the masterful Tony Bennett and the new launches regarding his beauty and make-up brand, Haus Laboratories. A meeting full of news and surprises, destined to leave a mark in the television journalistic sector.