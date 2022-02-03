Fabio Fognini has no doubts about Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

1 February 2022

The words of Fabio Fognini

Fabio Fognini celebrated Rafael Nadal’s feat at the Australian Open on the pages of the Gazzetta dello Sport. “He is an incredible fighter. It is difficult to find the words to describe what he has done, these are feats that only the greatest champions can accomplish.”

The career Ligurian tennis player was able to beat the Majorcan in comeback at the US Open 2015: “I was talking about it the other day with Josè Perlas, who was with me then. Good times … He doesn’t give up, Rafa doesn’t just have to beat him, you really have to knock him down. He consumes you, physically and mentally, I’m proud to have beaten him in Monte Carlo. Only Djokovic, or Federer managed to stop his competitive fury. “

He comments on Djokovic: “As I know him, I think he has blood boiling in his veins. On the one hand he will be almost happy, because these are the challenges that motivate him. He must have thought,” Great, you won … See you again in Paris. “He is very competitive, he has shown it in recent years. But, here, if he wants, Rafa will also win you Paris and score 22. They are unrepeatable phenomena in the history of tennis. I don’t want Rafa and Nole but I am born and I stay Federiano. If I have to buy a ticket, I’ll buy it to see Roger. “