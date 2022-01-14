Fabio Messina blocked at the Strait because without the Super Pass, the Court authorizes him to board the ferry

History The story of Fabio Messina, if it were a film, would be The Terminal, in which Tom Hanks finds himself stuck at the airport. A story that ended in the courtroom, after the urgent appeal presented by the lawyers Maura Galletta and Grazia Cutino. In addition to the right for territorial continuity, there was also the prohibition to return to one’s home, in fact imposed by the legislation that allows circulation on public transport to double-dose vaccinated people and those recovered from Covid. A concession that was also given during the lockdown period to those who had to move between different municipalities to return home.





De Luca: The government changes the decree The mayor of Messina, Cateno De Luca, had intervened on the case by pointing a finger at one legislation in contradiction with the principle of territorial continuity which must be protected especially towards the islanders. The reports, said De Luca, follow one after the other, because there are so many cases of citizens forced to stop on the toe of the boot without being able to even go back to their homes. If necessary, we will cover the legal fees. We want the modification of the discipline concerning the green pass which violates the territorial continuity that concerns all the islands. The Sicilians are being kidnapped – he added -. I asked the state with two notes. Many families cannot leave Sicily for urgent medical interventions and many who have left Sicily cannot return. De Luca has given the Government 48 hours to amend the decree and has also promised that if the legitimate answer we are asking does not arrive, we will be here on Sunday at 10 on the quay.

The lawyers: We are happy to have brought him home Mr. Messina, waiting to know his destiny, lived for four days in the car with a mattress and a blanket. Yesterday he received the hospitality from a family of Villa who welcomed him to spend the night in the warmth. We reserve the right to investigate the legal reasons for the decision, but we can immediately say that we have very favorably welcomed the provision of the Civil Court of Reggio Calabria thanks to which Mr. Messina will be able to ferry to Sicily, they commented the lawyers Grazia Cutino and Maura Galletta, respectively of the Fori of Trapani and Messina, the acceptance of the appeal presented on behalf of Fabio Messina to ask for the cancellation of the ban that had been opposed to the Palermo commercial agent. We are very happy – added the two lawyers – to have brought him home.

Arrived in Sicily happy, no disparit I have now arrived in Sicily and I am very happy. So Fabio Messina in the evening when, finally, he arrived with a Bluferries ferry at his destination after a swab, therefore with the Green pass not “reinforced”. I was stuck by chance – he says – but I am happy that the principle has been re-established that going and returning to Sicily should not be more complicated than going to other parts, there must be no disparities.

