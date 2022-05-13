Fabio Roversi-Monaco, from the Unibo the honorary degree in Medicine – Chronicle

Bologna, 12 May 2022 – Another laurel for Fabio Roversi Monaco. The University of Bologna, of which he was rector for 15 years between 1985 and 2000, an honorary degree in Medicine and Surgery. The ceremony is scheduled for Friday 20 May at 4.30 pm inAula Magna of Santa Lucia.

Full Professor of right, during his rectorate he was promoter of the Magna Charta Universitatum and of the Bologna Process for the harmonization of degree courses at European level. Creator and director of the first School of Specialization in Health Law in our country, he founded and directed the magazine ‘Public and private health‘, dedicating part of its scientific and didactic activity to health matters, in the deepening of the constant regulatory innovations and in the management of the relationships of University Medicine with the Health Service.

“In the many prestigious roles he has held in leading institutions – he says the University – Professor Roversi Monaco has always shown great sensitivity to requests from the medical world, financing multiple scientific and welfare projects and enriching the instrumental equipment of the S. Orsola Polyclinic and the University’s biomedical research institutes. Among these many initiatives we want to mention in particular the realization of the Applied Biomedical Research Center of the S. Orsola Polyclinicinaugurated in 2001. In 2015 it gave birth to the Festival of Medical Science, a unique event of its kind in Italy and perhaps in the world, which was attended by the greatest international scientists, including 16 Nobel laureates, an event that has greatly contributed to strengthen the role of Bologna as a city of medicine, while at the same time enhancing its professionals and health facilities “.