Fabio Silva, bought for 40 million euros and considered “the new Cristiano Ronaldo”, arrives on loan at Anderlecht!

After several days of negotiations, the Mauves have announced that they have reached an agreement with the English club for the loan of the striker.

After Sebastiano Esposito, on loan from Inter Milan with an option to buy, Nilson Angulo, bought for 1.9 million from LDU Quito, and Ishaq Abdulrazak, bought for 3 million euros from Norrköping, Sporting Anderlecht holds its fourth summer reinforcement. And it is another great hope of European football who arrives at Neerpede for a year: Fabio Silva.

The young Portuguese, who just celebrated his twentieth candle on Tuesday, arrives on loan (without an option to buy) from Wolverhampton with a specific objective: to revive after two complicated seasons in the Premier League and finally launch a career that seems very promising. Arrived with great fanfare in the English championship in September 2020 against a nice check for 40 million euros, the center-forward scored only four small goals in 62 games played. A meager record for the man who, after a more than successful first professional season at Porto, was considered “the new Cristiano Ronaldo”…

RSC Anderlecht website

For the Mauves, it’s a new nice move on the offensive level. The Brussels management seem to have succeeded in their bet to find successors to the Kouamé-Zirkzee pair which sparked so much last season. With the difference that, this time, the two pyrotechnicians in charge of supplying the Anderlecht scorer arrived much earlier than the Dutchman and the Ivorian.

A new start

In the other direction, Sporting Anderlecht should however record a start in the coming hours. After Josh Cullen, young goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen should pack his bags to join Vincent Kompany at Burnley. Arrived two years ago from the NAC Breda training center for nearly 300,000 euros, the 19 spring Batavian should bring in at least five million in the coffers of the Brussels club. A nice added value for the Mauves.