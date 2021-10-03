News

Fabio Volo on Ariana Grande: “If someone is dressed like this I say ‘but who is this bitch?”

Posted on
Fabio Volo accusation Ariana Grande to be a ‘whore’. The radio host, in his broadcast on Radio Deejay The Flight of the morning, he indulged in a very direct comment on the American singer.

“But it is not possible that it is legal – he said during the broadcast – that someone to sing a song gets on all fours, dressed as a whore and moves the c ** or doing I Want It, I Got It “. Volo tells of a vacation in Australia when, while he was in the gym, he came across a video of Grande deeming it inappropriate.

“When I was in Australia – says Volo – I went to the gym every now and then to disconnect from the children. I run on this treadmill, and this gym was full of televisions with all these video channels for young people. At a certain point there is a her name is Ariana Grande, a beautiful brunette girl who looks like a fifteen year old, dressed in pink all sexy “. When he is reminded that Grande is over the age of majority, he does not seem to listen and continues: “I don’t know, if I go to a party and one is dressed like this I say ‘but who is this bitch?’. In Brescia we would have said: ‘How did you enter’. Women are like flowers, right? Based on the colors and scents they attract a certain type of man. If you are afraid, because you are insecure and therefore you exaggerate with sensuality will only attract people who want to lie down “.

The colleague, however, warns him again: “This is a mess ..” but he insists, concluding with a worried thought addressed to his daughters: “While I’m running, this little girl is on all fours, also called dog style, which moves the F ** k and go ‘I want it, I’ll take it’ (as the song says, ed). The whole video was a sexual appeal, she talks to twelve year olds, decades .. I say, I think, father of two girls, I go to work and do my thing while a company is ‘imputt **** do’ the daughters … But you can’t! “.

