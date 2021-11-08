Fable, when will the Xbox and PC exclusive be released? Shpeshal Nick talks about it

With Fable in development for at least four years, the anticipation grows to find out what exactly the programs are Playground Games on the publication of the highly anticipated RPG.

A topic recently addressed by the well-known insider Shpeshal Nick. The co-founder of Xbox It was, who has repeatedly proved to be well informed on the background of videogame development, appeared in the last episode of the podcast. During the appointment, as mentioned, the possible launch window of Fable on PC and Xbox Series X | S.

In answering questions from the audience, Shpeshal Nick had no hesitation, with the insider pointing in the 2024 the probable debut year of the new one Fable. Still according to the journalist, with a lot of optimism one could hope at the most inautumn of 2023: an eventuality that however he considers very unlikely, preferring to look more closely at the following year. Definitely more contained, always according to Shpeshal Nick, could instead be the wait to see Fable in action. The insider has in fact suggested that Microsoft may even be ready to show some gameplay of the RPG already ai The Game Awards 2021: a hypothesis on which, however, does not seem to have precise confirmations.

As always in the event of a rumor, there is nothing left to do but wait for official news from Xbox Game Studios, remembering that the special Xbox 20th anniversary event will soon be held.