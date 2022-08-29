Entertainment

Fabric printed by an Amiens company for Kim Kardashian’s stockings

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

CIT Dessaint, created in 1992, is a textile company specializing in the manufacture of sports jerseys, show costumes and communication textiles. Their know-how allowed them to make coats for the Miss France election or stockings for Kim Kardashian.



Reading time:
1 min


Sometimes orders fall from the sky! This is what happened recently to Philippe Dessaint, contacted by a lingerie manufacturer. On the phone, the famous lingerie manufacturer asks Philippe Dessaint to create a fabric whose color will be that of the skin of Kim Kardashian, businesswoman, producer, stylist and American television host. The challenge is accepted by CIT Dessaint.

But for that, you need a reliable witness of the color of the epidermis of the American star. ” The client immediately flew to New York to photograph Kim Kardashian’s skin and brought us back the snapshot from which we worked. We therefore have in our color chart a color equivalent to that of Kim Kardashian’s skin. We thus produced the fabric in this color and the lingerie manufacturer was able to make the stockings ordered “says Philippe Dessaint, who expects other challenges of this kind in the future.





Read also

Small kangaroos seen in a forest near the Aisne (VIDEO)

Zebra on the highway: the unusual sight in traffic jams on the Franco-Spanish border

Marne: a safe discovered on the side of a departmental road



Continue reading on this topic(s):

Textile Fashion France New York Kim Kardashian

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Natalie Portman’s first series, threatened by drug traffickers: a dangerous extortion forces production to stop

4 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez. She pushes a rant after the leak of a video of her wedding.

5 mins ago

The resounding change of look of Emma Watson to star in the campaign of a renowned brand

15 mins ago

The resurrections in Fast & Furious and how they could be repeated in the final films

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button