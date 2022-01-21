Fabrizio Corona, the social dispute with Sfera and Tony Effe

“These young rappers are all fat. Mah “. Thus began one of the social arguments that are inflaming Instagram in these last hours of a cold Friday in January. To write this sentence, accompanied by a collage of two photos, was Fabrizio Corona.

To end up under the watchful eye of the entrepreneur are Sfera Ebbasta and Tony Effe, who did not wait too long to “respond to rhymes” to Fabrizio Corona. “You woke up nervous Fabrizio”, “If you do this you seem old and envious”, “You are a clown and you know it. This does not make you live in peace, ”the rapper from Ciny wrote in the direct messages of Instagram.

Sfera also responded to Fabrizio Corona’s comments by publishing a post on his Instagram profile with a simple but effective description: “Certain characters should only …” with the emoticon of the face that invites you to be silent.

To end up in the sights of Corona, as mentioned, it was also Tony Effe. The Roman trapper also responded very directly to the entrepreneur’s anything but pleasant comment, publishing several stories on Instagram.

The “quarrel” then went on with stories, published by the three protagonists on their social profiles, between re-shared posts and private messages with rather bright tones.



