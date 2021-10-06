Fabrizio Frizzi, what was your favorite cartoon? You will be amazed

Guess what was the favorite cartoon of the famous host who died prematurely? Fabrizio Frizzi amazes admirers even after some time.

More than three years have passed since he left us, but his memory is always alive in the many viewers who think of him with affection. Fabrizio Frizzi, who died prematurely in 2018, was for many years one of the protagonists of the small screen, a familiar face for millions of home viewers.

His long list of all the participants is unforgettable Miss Italy every September, when with patience and humor he found himself conducting the show from Salsomaggiore, extricating himself between disappointments and rivalries of the beauty queens.

Just as his polite and amused conduct of the quiz show was unmissable The legacy, carried on until the day of his death, despite the pains and difficulties that afflicted him in recent months.

A very long career his, starting from television for children thanks to which he also met his first wife, Rita Dalla Chiesa, by his side until 1998, the year of separation. A perfect environment for him, who for the remaining years has never lost that freshness and goodness of the eternal teenager.

Fabrizio Frizzi and the cartoon he couldn’t do without

And just like the very young, Fabrizio too for a long time he kept a cartoon in his heart in particular, and moreover it could only be otherwise, given the incredible experience.

As you know, Frizzi has been there for a long time the Italian voice of Toy Story Sheriff Woody, and his preference could only fall on the Pixar masterpiece. A very perfect choice, that of entrusting the voice of the protagonist of the animated film to him, who managed with great sensitivity to step into the role of the good and naive hero.

Fabrizio gave life to the puppet for the first three chapters of the saga, unable due to illness to participate in the fourth, replaced by Angelo Maggi, the historic voice of Tom Hanks, voice of the original. A loss that was mentioned in the credits of the film: “Thanks, Fabrizio”.