Fabrizio Miccoli goes to jail

The sentence for Fabrizio Miccoli, the former Palermo captain who, as the second section of the Supreme Court sanctioned today, commissioned an extortion aggravated by the mafia method to Mauro Lauricella, son of the boss of the Kalsa Antonino “u scintilluni”, who is already been sentenced in turn definitively to 7 years in prison last month. For the Apulian footballer the prison doors will now open: precisely because of the aggravating circumstance, in fact, in these cases alternative measures to imprisonment are not granted.

The story at the center of the trial is that of the recovery of 12 thousand euros, with violence and threats, by the former owner of the “Paparazzi” nightclub in Isola delle Femmine, Andrea Graffagnini. An episode that now dates back to more than 10 years ago and which caused a particular sensation because Miccoli and “spark” spoke in the interceptions of judge Giovanni Falcone as a “mud”. Phrases for which the former rosanero captain He apologized then publicly.

The player had been sentenced from the first degree, with the shortened rite, to 3 and a half years by the gup Walter Turturici. A sentence that has therefore held up in all levels of judgment, even if Miccoli has always excluded to know that his friend Lauricella was related to some mafia. The final verdict tonight arrived paradoxically after the one issued with the ordinary for the other accused. Moreover, for Miccoli the Public Prosecutor had asked for archiving twice, before reaching theforced indictment, disputed by the then investigating judge Ferdinando Sestito.

The story at the center of the two trials is quite tangled: between 2010 and 2011, former Palermo physiotherapist Giorgio Gasparini asked Miccoli for help to see if he knew “someone in the world of discos” to recover the credit of 12,000 euro from Graffagnini, his partner in the management of the Ficarazzi restaurant. The player then turned to Lauricella and the tones had degenerated into a “hood of mafia”, to use the words of Judge Turturici.

Lauricella had been arrested in 2015 and in the first instance he was sentenced to one year with suspension of the sentence: the court chaired by Bruno Fasciana, in fact, decided to declassify the crime of aggravated extortion. A sentence that went in contrast with the one issued against Miccoli and which was then completely overturned on appeal, when Lauricella was inflicted 7 years for aggravated extortion.

To “spark” the prison doors opened last month. Now it will also be the turn of the former rosanero bomber.