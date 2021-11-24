Sports

Fabrizio Miccoli was constituted in the Rovigo prison

Former Palermo player Fabrizio Miccoli was constituted in the Rovigo prison: he must serve a sentence of three years and six months on charges of extortion aggravated by the mafia method. Last night’s sentence of the Supreme Court triggered the mechanism that in a few hours would have led to the arrest of the former striker who also played in Fiorentina, Juventus and Lecce.

Before receiving the execution order signed this morning by the Palermo prosecutor’s office, Miccoli spontaneously presented himself in the Venetian prison.

Yesterday, the second section of the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence of 3 years and 6 months against Miccoli who was found guilty of having obtained from his friend Mauro Lauricella, son of the boss of Kalsa Antonino, known as “u scintilluni” ( «The elegant, the man who shines») to recover a credit of 12 thousand euros by hook or by crook. Lauricella junior had already been definitively sentenced last month and is already in prison, where he is serving 7 years.

