Facade bonus 2022: confirmed for another year!

The facade bonus in 2022 continues to survive. In the new year it will still be possible to access the tax deduction for the renovation of the exteriors of the buildings.

The government has chosen to extend the economic boost to the construction sector and to the citizens’ ability to obtain impeccable housing. All this thanks to the numbers behind this facility: in 2021 many Italians have applied to access the bonus.

According to the budget law currently in the Senate, the facade bonus will last in 2022 instead of ending as planned with 2021.

Not only that, numbers in hand, other concessions such as the mobile bonus will also continue the experimentation in the next year.

On the other hand, the yards continue to increase and everyone’s need to renovate their home both outside and inside it probably even reached the ear of Premier Draghi.

Let’s see how to get the facade bonus in 2022, when to make payments and what happens to jobs at the turn of the year.

Facade bonus 2022: change the amount of the deduction!

All that glitters is not gold. The facade bonus continues in 2022 but the percentage to be deducted from taxes falls.

In the new year we will welcome the 60% facade bonus instead of the current 90% in effect until December 2021.

The renewal of the facility in 2022 will be made to a reduced extent, but this with certainty will not make private citizens, companies and VAT numbers desist from requesting the benefit from the Revenue Agency.

Paper sings: the budget law currently being drafted speaks of the 2022 facades bonus at 60%.

If we consider that most likely the face bonus will not get to know 2023 here, even if reduced in the percentage of deduction, in the next year it remains a very palatable benefit.

It is recommended to watch the following video by Danilo Torresi, surveyor and creator of the homonymous youtube channel entirely dedicated to renovations and bonuses, which precisely illustrates the novelties of the 2022 facade bonus in Parliament.

Now the race for the facade bonus 2022 begins, equal to 60% and usable by anyone who is considering renovating the exterior of their home. While those who have already started the renovations can still have time to grab the 90% deduction.

The interventions admitted to the Bonus facade in 2022

The facade bonus also in 2022 will be granted for the expenses that they concern restructuring interventions intended to recover / restore the external facades of existing homes and of each cadastral category.

It can also be obtained only for limited portions of the building and properties used for business or professional activities are also included in the bonus. On the other hand, expenses connected with the reconstruction of facades during the construction of the building or during its reconstruction following demolition are not deductible.

The type of interventions admitted to the facade bonus in 2022 range, like the current year, from simple painting to the actual restoration of the structure and systems.

“… including the systems that insist on the opaque part of the facade”, says the Revenue Agency.

Translated, the bonus falls on the interventions that touch the actual surface excluding the windows (which are not opaque but transparent surfaces) and the windows. It will also be possible to intervene also by improving the energy class of the envelope and to restore balconies, cornices, gutters, downspouts.

Another important element to benefit from the face bonus, strange but true, is that the facade is visible from the street or from public land.

Given that the facility concerns the external walls of the building, but also the internal ones that are visible from the street or from the ground for public use.

Let’s think of the “courtyard” of a building. If the facade that delimits the courtyard is visible from the outside, then the cost of renovating this area is also deductible. On the contrary, the cost of restoring the external facade of a house that is located in a private street, far away or placed in such a way that it is of doubtful visibility from the public street or from the ground for public use does not fall within the scope.

Get the Facade Bonus now or in 2022!

It is now known that the facade bonus in 2022, as in the year that is about to end, consists of a tax deduction to be paid the following year in the tax return.

This bonus allows you to get back, as we have seen above, 90% or 60% of the costs incurred to renovate the facade. Including professional fees paid to technicians.

A substantial benefit.

But the 2022 facade bonus can be enjoyed not only as a deduction in the 730 / Unico model during the 10 years following the date of the works. It will be possible to enjoy the benefit directly on the invoice by paying a reduced amount of 60% in 2022 and 90% until the end of 2021!

In fact, for those who prefer to avoid deducting the expense for 10 years by submitting the tax return, the Draghi government will continue to propose the possibility of assigning the credit. That is, giving up the right to the 90% -60% deduction to obtain the benefit immediately.

How can it be done? In two ways.

The first, directly on the invoice paying an amount less the deduction percentage. By transferring the credit to the company carrying out the work.

The second one, paying the company invoice at 100% e then recovering the facility through the transfer to a credit institution such as the bank or the Italian Post Office.

Clearly, the discount on the invoice is more convenient and immediate, but in the event that the restructuring company does not offer this opportunity, the transfer to a credit institution comes to our aid.

Going now to the specifics, to effectively obtain the facade bonus also in 2022 it will be necessary to submit an application to the Revenue Agency using the appropriate electronic form.

Daily bread for accountants, accountants and cafes.

However, due to the anti-fraud decree, two additional documents are required from 12 November.

Technical certification by the surveyor or engineer and the compliance visa for sending the request for the bonus to the Revenue Agency.

Both the technical certification and the compliance certificate of the accountant are necessary for those who, as of November 11, he had not yet received or paid the invoice.

Simplifying, if the company working for the facades bonus has issued an invoice (including a down payment) and the customer has paid it by 11 November then the new discipline of the anti-fraud decree does not apply. And it will not be necessary to request the technical certification and the compliance visa.

It will therefore be possible to request, even later, the facades bonus in a simplified way.

For all other cases, on the contrary, it remains mandatory to present these documents for the application to the Revenue Agency of the 2021 and 2022 facade bonus.

When an expense falls into the Bous facade 2022 and when in 2021

Today it has become crucial to answer the question when the facade bonus is 2022 and when it is considered to be 2021.

Clearly, in the first case you can get a 60% discount instead in the second the discount is 90%.

Let’s say immediately that to make a difference And the moment the invoice is paid!

Yes why the citizen who pays the invoice for the works by 2021 will get 90% discount even if the restructuring were to end in the newcomer 2022.

Otherwise, even for works carried out in whole or in large part in 2021, if the invoice is paid by the customer in 2022 then the discount will be 60%.

We need to specify just for a moment that if to request the 2022 facade bonus, is a company or a professional with a VAT number fully operational on an accrual basis and not in cash, the date of receipt of the invoice will be valid instead of the payment date. To understand if the facade bonus is 2022 or part of 2021!

But what happens to the renovation of the facades that are exactly between the two years?

It may be advisable to pay the full amount in 2021 to qualify for a larger deduction, especially if enjoyed with a discount directly on the invoice.

But given that the amounts are often considerable when it comes to building renovation, even in the case of a simple renovation of the facade, let’s stop for a moment. Taking advantage of the 2022 facade bonus at 60% will probably also be a good idea if this makes it possible to defer payments over a longer period of time, over the next year.

And if you did pay for the renovation partly in 2021 and partly in 2022?

This would make it possible to obtain a 90% discount for the first tranche and a 60% discount for the second tranche.

On the one hand, I will get a greater deduction by paying at the turn of the two years, I will instead support an increase in the formalisms to be followed for the request for the 2022 facade bonus. In fact, in this case 2 instances will have to be made to the Revenue Agency.

One for 2021 and one for 2022!

With the relative aggravation of being forced to submit double certification and double compliance visa if invoices have been paid after 11 November 2021. Therefore falling within the discipline of the anti-fraud decree discussed above.

Lastly, it should not be forgotten that also for the 2022 facade bonus payment must always be made with the talking bank transfer.

A bank transfer that, unlike the SEPA transfer, contains information on the tax codes of both the payer and the recipient and a specific reason that mentions the law 160/2019, which introduced the facade bonus extended to 2022.

It should be remembered that the sender of the transfer must be the one to whom the invoices for the renovations are made out and, finally, who the amount of the transfer is equal to the net amount to be paid on the invoice. Which, in the event of a discount on the invoice, it will be 10% in 2021 and 40% in 2022.

That is the portion of the total amount remaining after the deduction of our 2022 facade bonus.