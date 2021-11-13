Facade bonus 2022: extension and cut, Draghi changes his mind!

Until a few days ago, if we were asked if the bonus facades would come extended also throughout the 2022, we would have answered no.

But today things are different, in fact the indiscretions that are rebounding with arrogance talking about one sensational reverse by the Government, which is now opting to continue with the measure.

A really positive news for all citizens who could therefore continue to renovate the facade of the house even if, as we will see, with different conditions.

The measure was one of the most used together with the Super bonus 110% as far as building bonuses are concerned, and therefore we can only be happy and hopeful.

The new year is coming and the government has to make decisions and quickly, both on this measure and on all the others that are still under debate, such as the furniture and appliances bonus, the reform on Basic income and the green bonus.

In the course of the article, therefore, we will go to see both the situation of the facades bonus, and the modalities of a hypothetical extension, and also to see which bonuses are at risk of expiry and for which therefore it is better to hurry.

The news that has reached us is not yet official, but it is right to talk about it to understand what the air is like and what we can expect in the coming weeks.

Above all because, as this is a period of great debate and change, it is better to take stock of the situation and do some clarity.

We will start from face bonus 90%, trying to understand the reasons for the turnaround and how it could be extended.

We will not limit ourselves only to this, however, as already mentioned, we will also talk about the others building bonuses to understand their situation and what we should expect.

The construction market is in full swing and in this final period it is also overloaded with work, finding a company available to do the work is really difficult and also for this reason many are hoping for several extensions.

This will be the route that will follow Dragons with his team?

Bonus facades: the situation extends

So let’s start immediately with the main topic of our article, that is the situation of the extension of the 90% facades bonus for 2022.

In fact, until a few days ago it seemed impossible that this could happen, since it did not seem a priority of Government.

In fact, in the Budget Law 2022 there was no rumor inherent in this measure, and this seemed iconic enough to understand the situation.

We remind you that the text to which we have referred is only a draft, and therefore it is not the final version, but indicates the intentions of the Government.

But if at first, therefore, the games seemed to be made, now it seems it is reversed the situation.

In fact, probably also following the requests of citizens who have pushed hard for an extension, the government team seems to have changed their minds.

The problem highlighted by the citizens is that taking advantage of the bonus during these last two months is very difficult, both for the technical times and because it is difficult to find an available company.

Therefore, at least a gradual abandonment of the measure was requested, and not a clear cut.

The Government, therefore, would be thinking of extending the bonus by cutting the value of the deduction, bringing it from 90% to 60%.

Surely the cut has an important value, which lowers the deduction by as much as 30 percent, but at least the bonus would continue to exist and give a concrete benefit.

It must be considered that this bonus can be requested by practically all citizens, since it is not necessary to present the ISEE, and therefore it is a big expense for the state coffers.

Moreover, despite the reduction, it still remains one of the bonuses with the highest deduction, and therefore still remains very advantageous.

Facade bonus: how the measure works

We understand that with a good chance the facades bonus will be extended also for the year 2022, let’s see now how it works and what are the advantages it gives to the citizens who benefit from it.

First of all we need to understand what we are referring to when we talk about the works relating to the facades, so let’s go and see which works are allowed.

We are talking about all the areas of the house that are visible from the street or from public land, therefore the measure has only an aesthetic purpose and no ecological or sustainability purpose.

This aspect was what most, together with the cost of the maneuver, raised doubts about the measure and its usefulness.

Not pursuing a “higher” goal but also the Government the European Union they wondered several times if it was necessary to extend it.

However, not only private individuals can benefit from the bonus even condominiums, which during 2021 have often exploited this possibility.

It is not necessary to present no ISEE certification to be able to benefit from it, and there are no particular requirements other than to have incurred the expense and obviously have a home.

Not everything is obviously that simple and in fact, as with many other bonuses, too the facades bonus has encountered some problems.

These can be traced back to the long bureaucratic process that must be followed in order to benefit from the measure, and which often discouraged the beneficiaries.

The practices are long and also complicated, and streamlining them could be a good idea to make it easier for citizens.

It should also be remembered that the facility consists of a tax deduction, therefore no liquid money is given but it consists in having a deduction on income tax, the Income Tax of Individuals.

Facade bonus: the extension of other bonuses

Not only is the hypothesis of a probable one being examined extension of the facades bonus for the year 2022, but there are also other bonuses under discussion in recent weeks.

Let’s talk about the green bonus he was born in bonus furniture and appliances, both of which will most likely be extended.

The reason why the government should extend them lies in the resources needed, which are low compared to those needed for the facade bonus.

In fact, the green bonus provides for a deduction equal to 36 percent of the expenses incurred, on a maximum ceiling of 5,000 euros.

Basically, you can receive a benefit equal to a maximum of 1,800 euros, not much compared to much more substantial and expensive bonuses.

The furniture and household appliances bonus, on the other hand, will allow starting from the new year to benefit from a 50 percent deduction on the total, which can be up to 5,000 euros, therefore a maximum benefit of 2,500 euros.

A big drop in the facility, therefore, that allows us to understand the real intention of the Government, to start spending less and channel aid into other measures.

However, you can breathe a sigh of relief as they will continue to be in place and can therefore be requested.

Facade bonus: and the Superbonus 110%?

The facades bonus and Superbonus 110% they are two measures that have many similarities but also many differences.

If on the one hand they both serve to get hold of your home, they allow the benefit through the tax deduction and are very full-bodied, on the other hand they have a colossal difference.

The difference lies in the objectives that have been set for it, if the facade bonus has a purely aesthetic purpose, the Superbonus 110% allows you to intervene much more deeply on your home.

This allows you to make your home less dilapidated, to increase its energy class and to make it safe for example.

In conclusion, the ultimate goal of the 110% Superbonus is much more important and for this it turns out to be a fundamental measure on which to focus.

For these reasons it has been extended and will not be changed in terms or on the value of the tax deduction, and this is great news.

There is not only the Government to support the importance of this bonus but also the European Union, which looks favorably on the growth of sustainability, ecology and safety.

The aim is to have safer homes but at the same time allow you to protect the environment as much as possible, and not just make them more beautiful to the eye.

These are the reasons why at first it seemed impossible to see an extension of the facades bonus, since not achieving any objective of this kind, and not seeing its presence in the draft of the Budget Law, his retirement seemed granted.

On the 110% Superbonus, on the other hand, there has never been any doubt, and we are really happy with this.

Facade bonuses: as long as you claim the building bonuses

We have therefore seen that most of the bonuses intended for housing are facing a cut in the amounts, except for the Super bonus 110% which we have already discussed above.

At this point all that remains is to understand until when it will be possible to benefit from the building bonuses, and when they will expire.

We assume that the government cannot give these supports indefinitely, must also take into account the weight they bring to the state coffers.

It can be imagined that it will not be a drastic end, there will not be a complete cut-off of support measures of this kind, but we will probably face a gradual end.

The building economy has been relaunched and not only that, it has faced a real overload of work.

However, the state can no longer continue to afford these expenses, at least not all of them and not for long.

If indeed there will be all the extensions mentioned above, it is likely that, given the cuts in the amounts, they will be the last we will see and the measures will then expire naturally.