Facade bonus 2022: will it still be possible to renovate the house?

Bonus facades, how many times have we heard about this possibility of renovation for our home or for the condominium in which we live.

Today let’s go together to find out what this bonus specifically provides and, given that 2021 is running out, what are the forecasts for 2022.

The facade bonus is part of a whole set of benefits provided by the Public Administration for incentivize Italians to progress in some direction that improves the current situation.

A bit like the car bonus, which facilitates the purchase of cars with a lower environmental impact, or the super bonus, which encourages renovations with the aim of improving the energy efficiency of buildings.

The facade bonus is a facility created to improve the urban decor of built-up areas in order to give the opportunity to those who want to embellish the facade of their home with more accessible amounts of money.

The Revenue Agency provides a special section for the facades bonus within which there is also a complete guide useful for dealing with all its most difficult administrative parts.

So let’s go together to find out what are the characteristics of the facade bonus, who can use it and what are the plans for the future, in 2022.

But first, here’s a short video of the Youtube channel Surveyor Danilo Torresi which briefly describes the novelties of the extension of the facades bonus scheduled for 2022.

Facade bonus: what it is

The facade bonus is a tax advantage introduced by the 2020 Budget Law that allows you to beautify our homes and make it possible to recover 90% of the costs involved, both for 2020 and for 2021.

The peculiarity of the facade bonus that has led many Italians to decide to start a renovation, is not only in the refund of 90% of the amounts spent (a percentage that was nevertheless decisive) but also in thetotal absence of a maximum expenditure ceiling made available to all Italians regardless of income.

The bonus can be requested and used to renovate and beautify the external facade of any existing building and of any cadastral category.

The only condition currently existing is the area in which the same buildings are located: in fact, to obtain the facade bonus it is necessary that the property to be renovated is located in two specific areas of the city, zone A and zone B.

Zone A of the cities is considered the zone that includes urban constructions that have a historical, artistic or environmental value (by abbreviation this area is also called the “historic center”) and the surrounding areas are also included.

With zone B, on the other hand, we mean all parts of the territory totally or partially built up. To further specify, zone B is considered to be all that part of the territory in which the existing buildings occupy more than one eighth of the total area.

Facade bonus: who owns it

The most attractive feature of the facades bonus during the previous two years is precisely that relating to the amount of the population that can use this tax advantage.

In fact, the facades bonus can be requested by all citizens regardless of their income bracket.

The facade bonus is a bonus dedicated to anyone who wants to improve the appearance of a building, whether it is a residential or corporate building.

All taxpayers, resident or not, including VAT number holders who own the property in question, can access the facades bonus.

Only holders of a VAT number with separate taxation or substitute tax (the VAT number on a flat-rate basis) are excluded.

The only possibility of refusal of the facade bonus is the location area of ​​the building defined a few lines above.

Facade bonus: which jobs are covered by the concession

All works that involve a renovation and beautification of the external walls of buildings are included in the facade bonus.

There is the possibility of using the bonus both for the simple cleaning or painting of the facade, and for the restoration of balconies or other ornaments, up to thermal significant works as long as they include more than 10% of the facade.

More generally, it can be said that the facade bonus can be requested and used for all works that can be noticed from the outside and from public land.

For this reason, restorations or renovations of the internal facades of buildings are not included in the bonus.

But be careful because the expenses incurred to replace windows, frames, doors, gates and works reserved for the roof of the building are not included in the bonus.

The goal of the bonus is to clean up and improve the aesthetics of Italian cities facilitating citizens to start work, therefore all interventions visible from public land are included in the facade bonus.

Facade bonus: how it works

We are noticing how the bonus is a very flexible facility available to many people, in order to obtain it, however, it is necessary to take into account some very important actions that if not carried out can inhibit the receipt of the bonus.

To access the bonus, it is mandatory to indicate the cadastral data of the building being renovated and communicate the start date of the works by registered letter.

It is also mandatory to show some documents of the works such as: the invoices of the expenses, the accounting of the payment transfers, the required qualifications (which depend on the type of renovation carried out) and (in the case of condominium) any documents certifying the acceptance of the works by all the inhabitants.

Facade bonus: how to get the refund

The facade bonus can be used in several ways.

The most direct use of the facility provides that the deduction (90% of total expenses) is distributed in 10 equal annual installments to be included in the tax return relating to the year of commencement of the works and subsequently in the subsequent returns where applicable.

Facade bonus: there are two alternative ways to receive the refund

Those who are not interested in obtaining the tax relief in its most direct way can apply for other ways to obtain reimbursement of expenses incurred for the restructuring: the discount on the invoice or the assignment of credit.

Both of these methods of receiving the refund must be communicated to the Revenue Agency.

The discount on the invoice consists, as you can imagine, in a discount applied by the supplier of the restructuring services directly to the payment invoice.

The restructuring provider will then have advanced the amount of the facades bonus, the amount advanced will be recovered through a tax credit which can in turn be transferred to other subjects (such as credit institutions or financial intermediaries).

The use of the facades bonus through credit transfer occurs just as described a few lines ago: the assignment of the credit for the facades bonus can be arranged in favor of suppliers of restructuring services, other private subjects or holders of VAT numbers or credit institutions or financial intermediaries.

Facade bonus: can it be combined with other bonuses?

The Revenue Agency confirms that the bonus you make can be combined with other bonuses, such as the eco-bonus or others.

The fundamental condition for obtaining both benefits is that the invoicing for the interventions relating to each bonus is clearly separated and that the obligations required for each bonus are respected.

Faces Bonus 2021: when it expires

The face bonus that we have just described in detail will expire in just over a month: in fact, on 31 December 2021 the terms of the extension of the Budget Law 2020 and 2021 will expire, providing for the facades bonus as we have known it up to now.

On 27 October the Council of Ministers met to elaborate and approve the draft of the Budget Law 2022 in which it also inserted an extension in terms of facades bonuses but with some changes that could prove to be substantial for citizens for the decision to proceed or not with renovations with facade bonuses.

By the end of the year, we will find out if the changes introduced by the Council of Ministers regarding the bonus facades will be accepted or will undergo further improvements or pejorative changes.

Facade bonus 2022: forecasts of the draft budget law

The draft Budget Law approved by the Council of Ministers introduces some quite significant changes in terms of facade bonuses.

The most important to report is the substantial reduction in the percentage of the subsidy which moves from 90% (a very important and captivating figure) at 60% (an amount that cannot be considered small, but in any case decreased heavily compared to 2021).

There is still a possibility of exploiting the percentage dedicated to 2020 and 2021 (90%) also in 2022 for individuals: the only way to receive a refund (through the methods described above) is to pay for the works no later than 31 December 2021.

We are running out of this 2021 and only after October 27 did the alleged news of the extension of the facades bonus for next year spread, those who intend to take advantage of the bonus with a refund rate of 90% must hurry to pay for the planned work.

Obtaining the 90% facades bonus also for 2022 for private individuals follows the cash principle, therefore taking into consideration the payment date of the works which must be prior to the deadline of 31 December 2021.

According to this modality, the works can finish in 2022, but the estimates must be closed and the works must be paid by the last day of the year.

For companies, on the other hand, the principle of cost accrual is followed, so the 90% frontage bonus can be obtained on the basis of when the start of work is confirmed regardless of when they finish or when they are paid.

On the other hand, until 2024 (not only for the facades bonus but for all home bonuses) both the transfer of credit and the payment with a discount on the invoice have been confirmed.

In conclusion, Italians can reassure themselves about the possibility of proceeding with the beautification work of their homes with the various bonuses made available by the board, but as regards the facades bonus, in just over a month the repayment percentage will be considerably reduced, passing from 90% to 60% (except for jobs paid by the end of 2021).

All these changes have been approved by the Council of Ministers, but they are still part of the draft of the Budget Law that has yet to be definitively approved., so all that remains is to wait to see if there will be new changes or the changes communicated so far will actually be the official ones scheduled for next year.

Anyone who still wants to take advantage of the 90% facades bonus will necessarily have to hurry up to close the contracts with the renovation suppliers to proceed with the payment.