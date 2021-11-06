Facade Bonus 90% in 2022! How to get it and what changes!

We talked about it for a long time, the 90% Facades Bonus, as well as the 110% Superbonus are at the center of attention because there is still no certainty about their future.

Or rather, as regards the Superbonus 110%, we know almost with certainty that it will be renewed as it has been included in the Budget Planning Document (DPB).

Unfortunately, however, there is still not the same certainty regarding the Facade Bonus.

But why would one seem to be close to renewal and the other not?

Let’s say that, when we talk about these two bonuses, we refer to two concessions that fall within the Home Bonuses issued over the last year.

Both they are very generous measures and, for this very reason, their cancellation would certainly not be frowned upon by Italian families.

In fact, there are many who would like to take advantage of the benefits provided by this bonus also for 2022.

However, the 90% Facade Bonus and the 110% Superbonus have led the workers of construction companies to have a very high amount of work, we could say unprecedented.

While this factor was good, as it accelerated the recovery of a sector that had suffered a strong stop due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is also true that waiting times have lengthened a lot, causing significant delays.

In fact, supply has not always managed to cope with the high demand and, as a result, many families are still on the high seas with the work to be done.

So, as always, both sides of the coin must be considered.

While on the one hand a strong stimulus has been given to construction, on the other hand the delays are making themselves felt.

And for this very reason, the possible cancellation of the Facades Bonus could lead to an additional problem.

Indeed, there are many Italians who would like to use it before its expiry (which we remember being December 31, 2021). However, as construction companies are overworked, such families cannot find someone who can do the work by the bonus expiration date.

Consequently, this article was designed to take stock of the situation on the evolutions that this bonus will undergo and on what are the intentions of the Draghi Government for 2022.

Spoiler: some people will still have the opportunity to take advantage of the Facades Bonus even if the works continue beyond 2022. Not all of them though. We will see it in detail in the course of this article.

Are you ready? Let’s go.

Facades Bonus: what is it and how does it work?

First of all it is good to start from the beginning. In fact, we could not talk about the Facades Bonus without having explained in advance what it is.

Therefore, qhen we talk about this facility we refer to a bonus created to allow citizens to rearrange their facades of houses visible from the street.

As in many other Home Bonuses, it was possible to recover part of the expense incurred to refurbish the house. However, it should be noted that in the case of this bonus, this reimbursement is very high.

So, as we also said earlier, this is a great opportunity that should be taken on the fly.

Now that we understand what we are referring to when we talk about this bonus, let’s move on to the second question, namely how does it work?

Let’s say that the mode is the same that is used for the other House Bonuses and to which we are now used to.

This means that the method of tax deduction is used, i.e. a discount on the payment of IRPEF.

Furthermore, it should be noted that benefiting from one of the many House Bonuses currently on the market is very simple. In fact, no specific requirements are required, such as ISEE thresholds or other.

The only request is to own the house and make payments by traceable means, in order to be able to prove the expenses that have been incurred.

In addition to these requirements, there is more to remember: the buildings on which the work will be carried out must have existed for some time (therefore no incentives for new buildings).

Facades Bonus 90%: what we know about a possible extension

We admit it: we still don’t know anything about the fate of the 90% Facade Bonus.

In fact, unlike the “colleague” Superbonus 110%, the Facade Bonus is never mentioned in any official document.

However, we remind you that it is too early to give up as we have yet to see what will be decided with the Budget Law for 2022.

Currently what we know is that in official documents there is more and more talk of renewal of the 110% Superbonus, but the Facades Bonus is not mentioned.

Consequentially, all this makes us think that the end of this bonus is near and coincides with December 31, 2021.

A symbolic date not only of the end of the year, but also of the end of countless bonuses that have characterized this 2021.

In fact, the year we are experiencing has many times been referred to as “the year of bonuses”. Yet, of course, the end of many of these concessions had to come.

Therefore, from what we have seen through the official documents, it would seem that the Facades Bonus is not, to date, taken into consideration by the Government.

There is a reason and we are here to give it to you.

Indeed, although many Italians have looked favorably on this measure and have exploited it, the reason for the probable stop at the Facciate Bonus has a broader meaning.

What does it mean? I’ll explain it to you right away.

Everything starts from the European Union which asked Italy to implement virtuous and conscientious policies.

This means that the activities that will be carried out must have energy-type renewal as their objectivesor. Consequently, we immediately see that we are talking about objectives that are not in line with the Facades Bonus, but with the Superbonus 110%.

Indeed, the Facades Bonus intervenes only on the aesthetic part of the house and, precisely for this reason, the Government seems to no longer want to invest in this area.

Facades Bonus: what is foreseen for its future

We have just understood what are the reasons why perhaps the bonus in question will suffer a hard stop at the end of 2021.

Now we must understand how all Italian citizens who intend to intervene on the aesthetic part of their homes will have to move.

So we ask ourselves what is the future of the 90% Facade Bonus?

The options are many, so let’s go through them in detail.

First of all, it is thought that one could switch to a bonus that is always similar to the current one, but with a much lower tax deduction threshold.

Indeed, we talk more and more often about bonuses 36% with a maximum cost of 48,000 euros, that is half of what is possible to spend today.

However, if one were to opt for this first hypothesis, it is true that the deduction will be lower, but everything would remain as it is now, therefore without any ISEE income to show.

Another option is to return to the restructuring bonus which allows you to obtain a tax deduction of 50% on a maximum expenditure of 96,000 euros.

Here too there is a problem though: the restructuring bonus expires on December 31, 2021, even him!

Consequently, the Government must consider whether to extend it or to finish it.

In the end, there is a last hypothesis, even if less likely, which speaks of a 75% bonus which aims to include all the currently active Home Bonuses. (obviously with the exception of one: the Superbonus).

This is a hypothesis that would certainly be appreciated by Italian citizens, but, as we have underlined, it is the most difficult, especially since the Government must also evaluate the State’s expenses.

Unfortunately, what is expected for the future of the Facades Bonus is not at all rosy. In fact, no one expects a last-minute change of decision from the government.

However, until we are in possession of the 2022 Budget Law we cannot be certain.

Facades Bonus 90%: can I still use it?

At the beginning of the article we said it, here we are at a point that will interest many.

Indeed, we have stated that some people will still have the opportunity to take advantage of the Facades Bonus even if the works are to continue beyond 2022.

Yes, this possibility exists, but it is not intended for everyone.

To understand how it will be possible to proceed, we remind you of the requirements to be able to benefit from the 90% Facades Bonus:

Be the owner of the property (or tenant);

Make traceable payments.

Here it is the second point comes in handy when we talk about being able to take advantage of this bonus also in the next year.

In fact, the date of payment will be authentic.

What does it mean? It’s very simple.

All payments related to the Facades Bonus that will be made before the bonus expires, therefore before December 31, 2021, will receive the tax deduction.

Instead, everything that will happen after December 31, 2021 we still cannot predict.

Consequently, if the works are paid off this year, they can be easily carried out next year and in this way it will be possible to take advantage of the Facade Bonus also in 2022.

This is an extremely interesting possibility that opens the doors to many people who have now given up. However, we know, carrying out such an intervention means anticipating the payment for works that have not yet been carried out.

Facades bonus: what works are allowed?

Within this article, a final reminder about the admitted works could not be missing.

As we have also seen previously, when we talk about Bonus Facciate we refer to all those works that are carried out abroad on the properties, therefore on the external facade which is visible from the street.

We remind you that, according to what is stated by the Revenue Agency, such works must have the purpose of recovering or restoring the external facade of the existing buildings in zones A and B of the municipalities.

We remember that the deduction that will be obtained will not be discounted at once, but over 10 years. In fact, it will be divided into 10 equal installments.

So, while we are in time, we should take advantage of this opportunity which could end forever on December 31, 2021!