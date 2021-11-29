Facade bonus 90%: new credit transfer. Here’s what to do!

The face bonus becomes less and less convenient. It can be summarized in this way the government change of course led by Mario Draghi on one of the most popular house bonuses, together with the 110% super bonus.

Why less convenient? For two reasons in particular.

The first is related to the fact that the percentage of tax deduction goes from 90 to 60%. But don’t worry! The transition will take place on January 1, 2022, and will only concern the works that have begun in 2022.

The other motivation is instead connected to the bureaucratization required in order to obtain the credit assignment or the discount on the invoice. The Anti-Fraud Law Decree tightens the procedure to allow you to have your credit immediately in your pocket. You will have to receive thecertified by the technicians, which therefore will have to “certify” that the costs of the works connected to the facade bonus are congruous with respect to the price list introduced by the Ministry for Economic Development.

All this to avoid fraud to the state, and therefore to ensure that the burden on the public coffers is sustainable.

But if on the one hand it seems understandable to adopt strict control measures, after there have been cases of fraudulent use of the facades bonus, but also of the 110% super bonus, on the other hand, a substantial block to construction activities is being generated with the negative consequence of a stop in the sector. In fact, if previously companies were inclined to be able to carry out the work relying on the speed with which credit could be obtained, now a company short of liquidity will do more. struggles to grant the credit transfer, and therefore the client could decide not to start the works.

Meanwhile, the increase in raw materials also in the construction sector makes the picture even more critical.

Facade bonus: from 90 to 60% in 2022

There first big news that will affect the entire construction sector, is the lowering ofrate of tax credit on the face bonus from 90% to 60%. While the 110% super bonus remains safe, the facades bonus undergoes a nice scissor cut of 30 points. Based on the provisions in the draft budget law 2022, the renewal of the facades bonus is for one year only. But it’s not official yet. The publication of the law in the Official Gazette will have to be awaited.

It is not certain that the latest amendments can still reserve surprises at least on the part of the validity of the bonus face even after 2022.

For those who still have work started in 2021, will enjoy the 90% deduction. This was confirmed by the Revenue Agency in response to a question

given the latest news on the subject of bonus facades which for 2022 sees a deduction rate will drop to 60% which is the discount for taxpayers who started work in 2021, with legislation that provided for a 90% discount for the expenses incurred for the works and will it finish them in 2022?

Therefore, those who intend to start the renovation or conservation work on the facades of a owned building, but also possibly the balcony flooring, parapets and gutters, but entrust the work in 2021, even if these will be completed in 2022, will benefit from 90% .

Facade bonus: credit transfer at risk

The Anti-fraud decree has made the process more complex to be able to submit the request to use the credit transfer or the discount on the invoice. Before submitting the application, the applicant must receive the compliance visa by a qualified technician. The Revenue Agency clarifies that the technicians who can certify the costs are the same ones authorized to certify the expenses of the superbonus 110%.

But who must apply for cost certification, before being able to communicate the request to use the credit transfer?

On this issue, the Revenue Agency raises a watershed date, which is November 12th, date of publication of the Anti-Fraud Decree (decree-law 11 November 2021, n. 157). For those who have received the invoice before this date and has made the payments and has already forwarded the notices of wanting to use the credit transfer, or the discount on the invoice may proceed without the necessary certification. So writes the Revenue Agency on its website

the communications of the options sent by 11 November 2021, relating to deductions other than the Superbonus, for which the Revenue Agency has issued a regular acceptance receipt, are not subject to the new regulations

For these communications, therefore, no compliance approval or certification of the adequacy of costs is required.

After 11 November, all requests for the transfer of credit must be sworn with the inevitable block by the Revenue Agency from the settlement of the sums.

Facade bonus: check list to not lose the credit transfer

The anti-fraud decree has thrown the construction sector into turmoil. With the introduction of the certification, even on construction bonuses other than the 110% superbonus, the sector had to deal with the sudden stop of the works, due to uncertainty about the times. In fact, the introduction of theobligation of compliance and certification on expenses, is retroactive, and as we have clarified in the previous paragraph, it applies from 12 November.

But many works have already started and the companies have already agreed with the clients on the assignment of the credit. Now they are faced with the fact that several months can pass between swearing and liquidating the credit. And this would have a negative impact on the liquidity of construction companies. In this regard, one comes to the rescue check-list that the National Foundation of Accountants is preparing.

The checklist is a list of documents to be produced to be sure that the request for credit transfer is accepted. The decree extended the requirement to have a compliance visa on the documentation certifying all building bonuses, including the facade bonus.

But what are the documents to produce and keep in order not to lose the credit transfer?

Facade bonus: the list of documents for the assignment of credit

The crackdown that the government has introduced, rightly as stated by Marco Razzetti, president of the Api Turin building board and the Piedmont building board, requires citizens and construction companies to be ready and timely in production of correct documentation, necessary to be able to receive the credit assignment. Here then is the list of documents to be produced:

the administrative qualifications required by current building legislation in relation to the type of work to be carried out (CILA, SCIA, etc.);

required by current building legislation in relation to the type of work to be carried out (CILA, SCIA, etc.); for properties not yet registered, stacking application ;

; receipts of payment of the municipal tax on real estate, if due;

on real estate, if due; shareholders’ resolution approval of the execution of the works, for interventions concerning common parts of residential buildings, and a thousandth table for the distribution of expenses;

approval of the execution of the works, for interventions concerning common parts of residential buildings, and a thousandth table for the distribution of expenses; in case of work carried out by the owner of the property, if different from cohabiting family members, declaration of consent of the owner to carry out the works ;

; prior communication indicating the start date of the works at the local health authority , if the same is mandatory according to the current provisions on the safety of construction sites;

, if the same is mandatory according to the current provisions on the safety of construction sites; invoices and tax receipts proving the expenses actually incurred;

proving the expenses actually incurred; payment transfer receipts.

Both if you opt for the deduction in the tax return or if you get the discount on the invoice / credit transfer, the taxpayer must be in possession of the aforementioned documentation.

However, it is good to reiterate that this documentation must also be kept in case of use of the bonus facades as a tax credit to be exploited in the next five (5) tax returns. While for the credit assignment, the technician’s compliance certificate must be present.

Facades Bonus 90%: which works are allowed

The 90% face bonus allows the holders of a real right on a property, including commercial property, to carry out works on conservation and maintenance of the facades visible from the street.

Since its inception, with the Relaunch Decree, the Revenue Agency has intervened several times to clarify the scope of the works admitted to the facade bonus. So over time, the guide produced by the agency itself has also been updated in this sense.

Jobs must be performed on existing buildings and on which the client of the works has a title of real right on the property, in zone A or B. Demolitions with reconstruction and new constructions are excluded from the facade bonus.

Between permitted and admitted works to the facades bonus, there are those aimed at renovation and consolidation of the external facade, including simple cleaning and painting, and the interventions on balconies, ornaments And friezes.

The facade must be visible from the outside, and so on also a side facade if visible from the street, it benefits from the facade bonus.

The works on the internal walls of the building, on the other hand, even if visible from the street, are not eligible for the facades bonus. If anything, they will be included in the renovation work at 36%.