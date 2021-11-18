Facade bonus, also for redoing balconies and friezes: 90% deduction if paid by the end of the year

Renewed throughout 2022

The Maneuver saved the Facade Bonus, which the Draghi government initially intended to suspend by the end of this year. The bonus therefore remains for the whole of 2022, but with an important change: next year the tax credit will drop from 90% to 60%. Therefore, from 2022, subject to last-minute changes, the private consumer who wishes to benefit from the deduction of 90% of the expenses in the tax return will have to carry out the (speaking) bank transfers by 31 December 2021. Furthermore, from next year (presumably not before February), a single price list of the works valid for all of Italy will be drawn up, which must be followed in order to access the bonus. A complication necessary to avoid the inflated price scams that will be added to the other bureaucratic tasks. Better therefore, for those who can afford it and find a firm still available, start work now. Those limited to balconies and friezes, for example, have a faster turnaround time. The facility, which has existed since 2020, has redeveloped many historic and modern buildings from an energy point of view, but also improved, as the website of the Ministry of Culture writes, the urban decor. In fact, the facade bonus is also up to those who decide to make interventions exclusively aimed at the restoration of balconies, cornices, friezes and ornaments, without necessarily having to embark on a demanding job like that of the thermal coat.

© Reproduction Reserved