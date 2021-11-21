Facade Bonus Assertion: the news after the anti-fraud decree

The Anti-fraud decree he arrived suddenly and changed the cards on the table. The Government has tried to remedy the problem of fraud, registered by the Revenue, for 950 million euros of non-existent credits and all monetized: as stated by the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini.

With the entry into force of the Law Decree n. 157/2021, changes have been made to theart. 121 of the Relaunch Decree and it was the cost adequacy check was extended, already foreseen for the Superbonus 110%, also at Facades Bonus.

The Bonus dedicated to the recovery or restoration of the external facades of the buildings located in zone A and B, makes the beneficiaries who see themselves live in uncertainty reduced the percentage which passes from 90% to 60% for 2022 as foreseen by the DDL Budget Law 2022.

Summing up:

From 1st January 2020 to 31st December 2021 > Irpef and Ires deduction of 90% for 2020 and 2021, with no spending limit, to be divided into 10 constant annual installments.

> The personal income tax and Ires deduction drops to 60% for 2022. From 1 January 2023 > Stop the deduction from 2023.

But it is not the only aspect that confuses those interested in the works for the facades because to add to the picture there is also the extension of the compliance visa, and therefore ofasseveration of appropriateness of expenses, in case you want to take advantage of the discount on the invoice or the credit transfer.

The Facades Bonus after the Anti-Fraud Decree

The Facades Bonus, that it does not foresee spending limits and specific reference price lists for the compilation of metric calculations, it immediately differentiated from the Superbonus for which a certified technician was required to certify the technical requirements and the adequacy of costs.

With the Anti-fraud decree published in the Official Gazette on 11 November 2021, things have changed and for the Facade Bonus, in the event of a discount on the invoice and credit transfer, it will be necessary from November 12, 2021, obtain the certification of the adequacy of the expenses and the approval of compliance.

With regard to price congruity, a decree of the Ministry of Ecological Transition is also envisaged, to be issued within 30 days from 11 November 2021, which will define a new price list to take as a reference, in addition to the price lists established for the eco-bonus.

Retroactivity of the anti-fraud decree and facades bonus

Do not overlook the problems related to the effective date of the new duty of certification.

In this article> Facade bonuses: how to pay and how to do it for works not completed within the year Liguria Regional Directorate of Revenue (n. 903 -521/2021) who clarified that for interventions falling within the 90% Facade Bonus, started but not completed by 31 December 2021, it is possible to apply the discount on the invoice for the costs incurred within the year as a tribute to the cash criterion (i.e. the date on which the transfer is made counts, not the date of the debit) without having to take into account the progress of the interventions.

But what happens now with the introduction of the new certification of fairness necessary to use the discount and assignment options?

The technician will find himself faced with a complex situation because, once the work has not been completed, he will not be able to certify the adequacy of the expenditure. The risk is therefore linked toimpossibility of obtaining a 90% discount on the invoice for works that cannot be certified, as they have not been completed / completed, by the end of the year.

Another doubt concerns the expenses already incurred and not sold before 12 November 2021.

The technical certification and the compliance visa extended by the anti-fraud decree also apply previous situations and work in progress for which an option has not yet been exercised.

The anti-fraud decree has retroactive effect, therefore the obligation of the new fulfilments is of interest also the works already started and in progress and completion. This means that the works already started for which at the time of stipulation of the contracts were not considered certified and visa, will have to be subject to revision.

