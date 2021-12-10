Facade bonus, deduction also for the building located in a private road visible from the railway

You are entitled to the bonus facades also for interventions carried out on a building located in a private street And visible from the railway? There response from the Revenue Agency, no. 805 of 10 December 2021, is affirmative.

Green light to deduction of 90 percent on expenses made by 31 December 2021: the railway network can also be considered land for public use, a feature that opens the doors of the facility.

The Financial Administration once again returns with clarifications on the visibility requirement.

Facade bonus, deduction also for a building in a private road but visible from the railway

As usual, the idea to shed light on the access rules comes fromanalysis of a practical case.

The protagonist is a taxpayer who intends to carry out works benefiting from the bonus facades on a building that is in a particular position:

is located in a private road ;

; from a public street two portions of a single facade are partially visible;

the other three, on the other hand, are visible only from the railway.

Highlighting the specific features of the property, the taxpayer turns to the Revenue Agency to guide you through the access to the 90 percent deduction of the expenses incurred under the Budget Law 2020.

The doubts, in particular, concern the possibility of considering the railroad as a “Land for public use”, element that opens the access doors to the facility.

With the response to the question number 805 of 10 December 2021, the Revenue Agency grants its green light for the use of the facades bonus.

The position of the financial administration has its roots in article 822, paragraph 2, of the civil code according to which “Roads, motorways and railways are also part of the public domain, if they belong to the State (…)”.

There is no doubt: even the railway network it is part of the land for public use.

The bonus is that, according to the latest novelty of the Budget Law 2022 is expected to be confirmed to a lesser extent for next year, it was introduced with the Maneuver of 2020.

Law no. 160/2019, in article 1, paragraphs 219 to 224, provided for a deduction of 90 percent of documented expenses incurred in 2020 and 2021 for interventions aimed at recovery or restoration of the external facade of the buildings found in the zone A or B, as identified by the decree of the Minister of Public Works April 2, 1968, n. 1444, or in areas similar to the latter on the basis of regional legislation and municipal building regulations.

From 2022 the benefit value it will be reduced: the deduction will go from 90 to 60 percent.

The works admitted to the facade bonus are those carried out onvisible external envelope of the building that make up the vertical opaque structure: not only on the front, front and main part of the building, but also on the other sides of the building. In other words, they are facilitated the interventions carried out on the entire perimeter.

As remembers theRevenue Agency, the ratio of the facility is to encourage building interventions, aimed at urban decor, at the same time favoring works to improve the energy efficiency of buildings.

The visibility requirement, on which the Revenue Agency has returned several times in recent years, is therefore fundamental.

The deduction, in fact, is not due in the case of interventions carried out on the internal facades of the building: those are an exception, however visible from the street or from the ground for public use, which includes the railway to all intents and purposes.

