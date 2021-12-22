Facade bonus even for partial intervention

The Revenue Agency has published the response to ruling no. 838 of December 21, 2021 concerning the facades bonus.

The 2020 budget law, as amended by the 2021 budget law, provides for a 90 percent deduction for the renovation of the external facades of buildings (so-called Facade bonus).

In particular, the deduction is due in relation to the documented expenses, incurred in the years 2020 and 2021, relating to the interventions, including those of cleaning or painting only, aimed at the recovery or restoration of the external facade of the existing buildings located in zone A or B pursuant to the decree of the Minister of Public Works 2 April 1968, n. 1444.

The explicit reference to the interventions carried out exclusively on the opaque structures of the façade, on the balconies, ornaments and friezes, means that interventions on the visible external envelope of the building, that is to say both on the front, front and main part, are admitted to the façade bonus of the building, both on the other sides of the building (entire external perimeter) and, in particular, the interventions on the elements of the facade constituting only the “vertical opaque structure”.

It is, by way of example, the consolidation, restoration, improvement and renewal of the aforementioned elements constituting the vertical opaque structure of the facade itself and the mere cleaning and painting of the surface, the renewal of the constituent elements of the balconies, ornaments and friezes. as well as works attributable to urban decoration such as those relating to the gutters, downspouts, parapets, cornices and the arrangement of all the plant parts that insist on the opaque part of the facade.

The deduction is not due, however, for interventions carried out on the internal facades of the building, except for those visible from the street or from the ground for public use, as well as for the replacement of windows, frames, grates, doors and gates.

The rationale of the legislation in question is, therefore, to encourage building interventions, aimed at urban decoration, aimed at preserving the building structure, in compliance with the typological, formal and structural elements of the organism itself, in accordance with the general urban planning tool and the related implementation plans, also favoring works to improve the energy efficiency of buildings.

On this point, it was clarified that even a partial intervention – aimed, as in the present case, to solve a problem localized only on a portion of the facade – can be admitted to the facilities provided for by the aforementioned legislation relating to the application of the “bonus facades” , even if it does not affect the entire visible facade of the building.

For the purposes of using the facades bonus for interventions carried out on the common parts of a condominium building, it is necessary to keep and exhibit the copy of the assembly resolution approving the execution of the works as well as the division of expenses between the condominiums based on the thousandth or to the various criteria applicable pursuant to art. 1123 and following of the civil code.

Therefore, the fact that the condominium has not been formally constituted is irrelevant given that, as also confirmed in the aforementioned circular no. 7 / E of 2021, according to consolidated jurisprudence, the birth of the condominium is determined automatically, without the need for any resolution, when several subjects build on common ground or when the sole owner of a building sells them to third parties floors or portions of floors in exclusive ownership, realizing the objective condition of splitting. Furthermore, even the cd. “minimum condominium”, that is to say a building consisting of a number not exceeding eight condominiums, the civil rules on the condominium are still applicable, with the exception of articles 1129 and 1138 of the civil code which govern, respectively, the appointment of the administrator ( as well as the obligation on the part of the latter to open a specific current account in the name of the condominium) and the condominium regulation (necessary in the case of more than ten condominiums).

