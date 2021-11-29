Facade bonus, extension confirmed but percentage and requirements change. Here’s what they are

With the publication of the draft of the 2022 Budget Law, the Facades bonus was confirmed but at 60%. The conditions for accessing the discount also change

The question of the possible extension of some of the most successful building bonuses has been at the center of attention in recent weeks, and until the end there was some uncertainty that, along with the Super bonus 110%, also the Facades bonus it would have been extended beyond the deadline initially set at December 31, 2021.

On the extension of the Superbonus the confirmations arrived well in advance, while those hoping for an extension also for the Facade bonus the wait was a little longer and, in the end, was rewarded if only in part.

If the Super bonus 110%, albeit with some changes and major limitations, it will still be available at least for the duration of 2022 in the same rich percentage, for the Facades bonus there percentage is immediately reduced from 90 to 60%.

After ups and downs and a heated debate within the majority, and after what some rightly define real twists, in the end the Facades bonus got his too extension beyond the deadline of 31 December 2021, but until when and with what differences? Now we will try to see how this facility will present itself in the future and above all we will try to understand what the new requirements are.

Failure to extend the Facades bonus in the Budget Planning Document

When was the Budget Planning Document (DPB), which in fact lays the foundations for the economic maneuver, for those who hoped for extension of the Facades bonus it was a cold shower.

Indeed, the DPB did not contain the extension for this bonus, and this obviously made us think that its definitive expiry would arrive at the end of the year. In other words, starting from 2022, those who hoped to be able to take advantage of this facility to restore or simply paint the external facade of their home, would have had to opt for alternative solutions.

And here comes the first real twist, with the publication of the draft of the Budget Law 2022 in which instead the extension of the Facades bonus had been inserted.

It must be understood that there was a lot of anticipation for the Facades bonus, as well as for the Super bonus 110%, as in Italy these two concessions in particular, but also the other bonuses for the home, have kept the entire construction sector on its feet and pushed towards recovery, not to mention that it has given many taxpayers the opportunity to carry out interventions often long delayed for economic reasons.

The extension of the Facades bonus comes with the draft of the new economic maneuver

The Draft Budgetary Document had therefore sown discontent, but then with the arrival of the draft of the economic maneuver containing the extension of the Facades bonus things immediately changed.

However the Facades bonus, as was already known even before the extension was confirmed, it will never be the same again. First of all in fact starting from January 1, 2022 we will not talk about 90% Facades bonuses but about Facades bonus at 60%, and secondly, the conditions for accessing the facility change.

The taxpayers they counted on use the Facades bonus to reduce the expenses they would have had to incur for interventions on the facade of their home they will therefore have to renounce an important share of what was the original deduction, which is reduced by 30%.

But as they say in these cases, better than nothing. The extension itself was in doubt, and if it was decided to further extend the bonus it was also because resources were recovered through the cutting of other important bonuses that instead seemed destined for a safe extension, such as the Furniture and Appliances bonus that from the new year it will be significantly downsized.

The Facades bonus will be available until the end of 2022

The extension of the Facades bonus that goes from 90 to 60% the first question that arises is: until when? The new expiration of the Facades bonus has been set at 31 December 2022, which means that this bonus will have at least another year of life, except of course for further extensions.

Before we go on with the description of the new Facades bonus, it is probably important to remember that in some cases it is possible to obtain the deduction of 90% instead of 60% also for works carried out in the course of the new year, but obviously there must be specific conditions which we talked about in this article.

Returning to the extension of the Facades bonus, it is easy to see how the validity of the bonus, which is extended by one year, is now much lower than that of other home bonuses that have always been extended with the Budget Law 2022.

Let’s talk about the Super bonus 110%, whose validity has even been extended until 2026, even if in this case the facilitation undergoes a whole series of variations and downsizing ‘along the way’, but also the Bonus Furniture and Appliances, albeit heavily downsized, was extended with the new economic maneuver at least until 2024.

In itself this is certainly not a problem, given that it is not excluded that the bonus may in any case be further extended later even beyond the deadline of December 31, 2022 currently set by the new economic maneuver.

The point, however, is that an extension of the bonus of only one year as required by the Budget Law 2022 it could be determined precisely by the fact that there is no intention to make this facility available for a longer period of time. In other words, evidently that until the end of 2022 will be the last extension of the Facades bonus.

Both the discount on the invoice and the credit transfer are available for the Facades bonus

As for the Facades bonus it is good to remember the ways in which the deduction is recognized to the beneficiary. In this case, the taxpayer can choose from three options:

fiscal detraction

discount on invoice

credit assignment

The Facades bonus, we remind you, it can be used to reduce the costs necessary to carry out interventions that affect the external facades of buildings, such as painting and restoration work, with a deduction that starting from 2022 it will be 60%.

But how is the bonus recognized? The first option we have included in the short bulleted list is that of fiscal detraction. It’s about a personal income tax deduction which is paid in 10 annual installments of the same amount.

Alternatively, the bonus can be recognized through the mechanism of credit assignment, in favor of a credit institution or bank. Finally, if the company that physically takes care of the works on the facade gives its availability, you can also get the bonus directly when you go to pay the costs for the intervention, and in this case we are talking about discount on invoice.

The possibility to choose between three different options, among other things, does not only concern the Facades bonus, but is also provided for other building bonuses. The Relaunch decree in fact, he had introduced all three possibilities also for the 110% Superbonus.

The news on the Facades bonus introduced with the Anti-Fraud decree

For what concern Facades bonus, in addition to the reduction in the percentage of deduction from 90 to 60% we have to deal with the other innovations, and in particular we refer in this case to those introduced with the Anti-fraud decree, that is the DL 157/2021 issued by the government of Mario Draghi in order to reduce access to the bonus by subjects who do not actually meet the requirements.

In fact, in recent months there have been many irregularities in the use of the concessions introduced in the previous months, and in particular this phenomenon has affected building bonuses. This has led the current executive to run for cover with the Anti Fraud decree.

Even the Facades bonus therefore it was affected by the changes introduced by this decree, but what changes in practice? First of all, to have access to this facility it will be necessary to present the compliance visa, regardless of the method of use of the contribution.

This means that it will be necessary to present the compliance visa even if you decide to access the bonus through the invoice discount method, as well as in the case of credit transfer or tax deduction.

It appears that the Facades bonus under the aspect of the types of work for which you are entitled to the subsidy. The list of admitted works will essentially remain unchanged.

For the extension of the Facades bonus, resources come from the Furniture and Appliances bonus

In the end, the Facciate bonus also obtained its extension, albeit limited to just one more year, and in order to achieve this modest result it was necessary to draw on the resources that had initially been allocated for the extension of the Bonus Furniture and Appliances.

A part of the resources that will go to the Facades bonus therefore comes from another bonus which, consequently, will be reduced. But in what way? The Furniture and Appliances bonus allows, until the end of 2021, to obtain one tax deduction of 50% on a maximum expense of 16,000 euros, while starting from 2022 the maximum expenditure on which the 50% deduction will be reduced to 5,000 euros only.

Which means that if first with the Bonus Furniture and Appliances it was possible to obtain up to 8,000 euros discount, starting from 1 January 2022 the discount is reduced to one maximum of 2,500 euros.

In other words, for those who have already started building renovations for their home, it would do well to hurry up to use the Furniture and Appliances bonus before it undergoes this massive downsizing.

But there is also another reason to rush to request the Bonus Furniture and Appliances it is certainly advisable, and is linked to the conditions to be met in order to access it.

In fact, some of the changes introduced with the Budget Law 2022 concern the requirements for requesting the Furniture and Appliances bonus. This facilitation until the end of 2021 can be obtained by all those taxpayers who carry out various types of building renovation interventions, including those for which the Super bonus 110% or the Facades bonus at 90%.

Starting from 2022 instead to request the Bonus Furniture and Appliances building renovation interventions concerning the property must be those for which the assignment of the House bonus is envisaged, while all the others are automatically excluded.

In this way, the number of beneficiaries is reduced, and it is also this that has made it possible to save a lot of resources which, subsequently, were allocated to the Facades bonus, making it possible to extend it until the end of 2022.

