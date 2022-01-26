Facade bonus, when you are entitled to a 90% tax discount also in 2022: the new rules – Corriere.it

When the budget bill was presented in October, many condominiums were caught off guard because it was believed that the facade bonus would be extended. Instead, the path of abolition was chosen starting from 2023, subsequently tempered by the extension for a single year and with a tax relief of 60% (instead of 90%). A choice that led condominiums to try to burn the times.

The rules of the bonus face with credit transfer or discount on the invoice Who has paid, in fact, by December 31st a 10% deposit to the company in charge of the work, obtaining it discount on invoice, or ha credit assigned, for example, a bank can obtain the subsidy in the measure in force for 2021 (reimbursement of up to 90% of the expenses incurred), as also confirmed by the Revenue Agency, because for the bonus facades it is not disbursed, as happens for the superbonus, provided that there is at least 30% of Sal (work progress). There are conditions to be respected: the work must still be carried out so if you ask for the discount on the invoice and the company defaults, the bonus is lost.

The practical case is the need to have a sworn statement and a certificate of conformity In l’Economia del Corriere of last November 22, we also advised caution before giving the green light to the payment of the deposit. Things got even more complicated, with the launch of the anti-fraud decree and the further tightening on sales. All this to report a question from one of our readers, who writes to us:

In my condominium we paid a 10% deposit for the bonus facades, but the administrator moved with delay for the sale, which, by the way, was denied us. What can be done ?.

Times are tight but there is the possibility of keeping the bonus at 90%: it is necessary that the condominium has obtained by last December 31st sworn certification and conformity approval (these are the discriminating steps to date the bonus); in this case it is possible to look for another bank and carry out the operation within the next one March 16, last useful date for communication to the Inland Revenue.

Alternatively, 60% discount If these conditions are not met, the bonus can only be requested with the 2022 rules and therefore with a benefit reduced to 60%, however, assuming that everything is in order and that the costs are not inflated. The fact that a bank has denied the credit, in fact, leaves some suspicion in this regard but it is obviously necessary that the work is actually carried out, and that the remaining 90% is a discount on the company’s invoice or a credit transfer.

