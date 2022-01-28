Facade bonus, who can still get 90% relief

Many condominiums are trying to speed up the time to get the facade bonus. The Budget Law puts a stop to 2023

The bonus facades in practice it resembles the Superbonus, but there are differences. To obtain it, in fact, a minimum of 30% of Sal is not required, work progress status. Furthermore, the reimbursement for the Facade Bonus is 90% and not 110 as the Superbonus. So somehow there is an expense for condominiums, but not that high. The repayment takes place in the form of fiscal detraction over 5-10 years.

And there are many who want to take advantage of it. Initially it was thought that the facades bonus would remain for several years, but the Budget Law defined 2021 as the last year to be able to request it, and take advantage of it by 2022. Since 2023 is expected to lapse. Then the executive put his hand to the issue and extended the incentive for a further year, but with the tax relief to 60% instead of 90%.

So it’s time to speed up the time for those who intend to rearrange the facade of the building by taking advantage of the discount. The Revenue Agency has ordered the December 31, 2021 the deadline for claiming the bonus is, but there are exceptions.

Facade bonus, who can still get it full

So, whoever paid by December 31st a 10% deposit to the company in charge of the work, obtaining the discount on the invoice or having transferred the credit to a bank, can still obtain theFacilitation in effect for 2021. But there is still some time left for the credit transfer.

In the event that thedeposit of 10% and the condominium has obtained the certification and the compliance visa, there is time until March 16, 2022 to obtain the assignment of credit to the bank, with the tax relief of 90%. But beware of don’t wait too longthe bank to which the transfer is requested is not guaranteed to accept the request immediately, it could be too costly.