Facades and building visibility bonuses: new response from the Inland Revenue

One of the most appreciated and used tax breaks in the construction sector in the last two years (at least until the anti-fraud decree comes into force) is certainly that of 90% for interventions aimed at the recovery or restoration of the external facades of existing buildings. (the bonus facades).

Facade bonus: requirements and obligations

A deduction that until 12 November 2021 did not provide for any particular requirements and requirements as well as:

the building must be existing and located in zones A (historical centers) or B (parts already urbanized, even if partially built) of which ministerial decree n. 1444/1968, or in areas similar to these on the basis of regional legislation and municipal building regulations;

the intervention must be carried out on opaque structures of the facade, balconies or ornaments and friezes, including those only for cleaning or painting on the outside;

the expenses must be documented, incurred in 2020 and 2021 and paid by speaking or postal bank transfer.

The bonus is not due, however, for interventions carried out on the internal facades of the building, if not visible from the street or from the ground for public use.

Facade bonus: alternative options

The art. 121 of the Law Decree n. 34 provided for the possibility for the beneficiaries of the facades bonus to opt for alternative options for the years 2020 and 2021:

discount on invoice;

credit assignment.

Options that up to 12 November 2021 did not provide for particular obligations. From this date, after the changes arrived from the Law Decree n. 157/2021 (Anti-fraud Decree), it will be necessary:

obtain the compliance visa;

have the appropriateness of the expenses incurred certified.

Bonus facades and building visibility: the response of the Revenue Agency

On the visibility of the facades on the public road, the Revenue Agency has expressed itself many times. The last one with the answer n. 805 of 10 December 2021 in which the tax authorities also include a public railway network within the concept of “visible road”.

In the present case, the petitioner asks for the possibility of accessing the facades bonus for the expenses incurred on the works carried out on the entire external perimeter of the building, even though some sides of the building are visible only from the railway.

After the classic reconstruction of the reference legislation (Article 1, paragraphs 219 to 224 of Law No. 160 of 27 December 2019), the Revenue Agency also recalls art. 822, paragraph 2 of the civil code according to which “The roads, motorways and railways are also part of the public domain, if they belong to the state (…)“for which the railway network can be considered” land for public use “.

Therefore, the works aimed at the recovery of the external envelope of the building facing the railway line, can be admitted to the facilities provided for by the aforementioned legislation relating to the application of the “facade bonus”. The compliance with all the conditions and fulfilments required by the legislation remains firm.