Facades at 90% and compliance and certification deductible

There are many news on Home Bonuses that in this 2022 definitely change their skin. From the Revenue, clarity on compliance and certification.

Trade associations complain of so much confusion about home bonuses and complain that people are now afraid of them. Let’s see what happens. The feared limit to a single assignment of credit has certainly created a great turmoil in the sector. The Reed, but it is not the only one, argues that in this way the bonus becomes inconvenient for many families and the mechanism risks getting stuck. The main problem is the construction sites. In fact, changing the rules during construction is never a good thing and now many fear that construction sites are blocked. Many disputes are also feared because the parties will have to find an agreement again. But a lot of positive news comes from the Revenue Agency.

Facades at 90%, compliance and certification

As if to mitigate the psychological impact of the sweeping checks that are frightening the recipients of the bonus, the Revenue Agency comes with two very welcome novelties. The first concerns the possibility of benefiting from the 90% facades bonus also in 2022 under certain conditions. As we know, the facades bonus has dropped from 90 to 60% in this 2022 amid the disappointments of many. But the Inland Revenues have recently specified that if at least 10% has been paid to the company and provided with a compliance visa and sworn statement by 31 December 2021, this is enough to fall under the old legislation. And therefore to have 90%. And this is enough even if the administrator by that date had not proceeded to assign the credit or discount on the invoice. But with a very recent response to the appeal, there is also a necessary clarity on the deductibility of a compliance visa and sworn statement. There is indeed confusion on this point.

Conformity visa and sworn statement are deductible for expenses incurred from 12 November 2021 to 31 December 2021.

But the budget law had already established that they were always deductible from 1 January of this year.