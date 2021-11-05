Facades Bonus 2022: Dragons changes everything! Immediately at 60%!

The Facades Bonus is once again in the political spotlight. The question on the extension or cancellation of the house bonuses, still active up to now, has become the hot topic of the last few months, contrary to all expectations.

It was thought, in fact, that the attention towards the approval of the new one Budget maneuver 2022 concerned only the Pension Reform and the Tax Reform, while other issues took a back seat.

Instead, this was not the case. Surprisingly the future of the Facades Bonus, and other home renovation bonuses, it seems to interest public opinion in a relevant way, perhaps thanks to the approval of the Budget Planning Document.

In the clarifications given by the DPB on building bonuses, in fact, the jump of the extension to 2022 of the Facades Bonus to 90%. Specifically, the contribution it will naturally expire upon its expiration scheduled for December 31, 2021, with no possibility of renewal next year.

What worries even more is it scenario that lies ahead. We are still talking about una of the main building concessions second only to the Superbonus 110% for the percentage of personal income tax deduction. The measure has allowed, up to now, the realization of numerous works difficult to realize in its absence considering the economic costs of the interventions.

In short, close the brings in the face of the Facades Bonus it was not the move that was expected. The ones wringing their noses are the professionals belonging to the construction sector.

According to the same the decision not to grant the extension al Bonus Facciate is the result of poorly considered assessments compromise the recovery of real estate assets Italian and push the construction industry even further into the abyss.

The situation, after the news of the non-extension to 2022 of the Face Bonus put in black and white in the DPB, has fueled heated controversy enough to make the return to the subject on 27 October, on the occasion of the approval of the draft text of the new 2022 Budget Law.

In order to calm the mood, it was decided to review the state of affairs to arrive at a solution more or less shared by all.

And the most accredited hypothesis is one extension to 2022 of the Facades Bonus, to be included in the Budget Maneuver, making a series of adjustments to the deduction percentage.

To be clearer, the Facades Bonus could indeed be reconfirmed in the next year, but renewed in its capacity: the tax deduction it will not be more than 90%, but 60%.

Decisions made on the Superbonus 110% leave with a bitter taste in the mouth. There extension to 2023 of the house bonus will only affect the econdominium difficulties and the IACP, but not the cottages.

For the latter, the hypothesis of one takes hold extension until 31 December 2022, but only for a slice of owners: those who do not exceed 25 thousand euros of ISEE income.

Facade Bonus canceled: no extension to 2022 in the DPB

It is impossible to deny it, the Superbonus 110% and the Facades Bonus 90% since their entry into force have dominated the ranking of restructuring bonuses home.

The first allows you to deduct the total expenses incurred to accomplish energy efficiency and redevelopment works of real estate, the second of recover 90% of the costi supported to fine-tune renovation of the external perimeter walls of buildings visible from the street.

An importance, however, that goes far beyond the simple economic savings offered as discount on the payment of personal income tax to be paid to the state. The reputation of principals concessions is closely connected to the complexity of the feasible works, even in the long run.

The Super bonus 110% is the only facility capable of achieve goals enshrined in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), of energy improvement of at least 50% of buildings public and private companies present in Italy, the Facades Bonus supports the recovery of movable assets national.

In conclusion, the importance of the Facade Bonus is so evident that the news of the non-extension to 2022 has left everyone stunned.

However, it must be said that the DPB is a synthetic document, very different from the actual draft of the 2022 Budget Law.

Since this is a text in which the lines of next year’s maneuver are outlined, on which the European Union will also have to express itself, failure to renew the 90% Facade Bonus contained therein may not be definitive.

Facades Bonus 2022: the Draghi Government turns around and changes everything! Down the deduction to 60%

The decisions taken by the control room of the Draghi Government clash with the same programs anticipated by the Prime Minister himself a few months ago regarding the future of the Superbonus 110% and the Facades Bonus.

Unfortunately, the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19 and all the restrictive provisions applied to contain the advance of the pandemic have caused a unprecedented national economic crisis.

The number of unemployed, unemployed and gods cashier workers integration has skyrocketed. At the same time, social security spending has increased beyond all expectations.

All that prompted the government to review the programs, including those on the extension of the Facades Bonus and the Superbonus 110%.

The intent was to extend the existence of the Superbonus 110% at least until 2025, yet in the Budget Planning Document the absence of funds to be able to fulfill the plans is emphasized.

Therefore, even the Superbonus 110% comes out with broken bones from the 2022 Budget Law with the houses even cut off from the extension to 2024.

Even the hypothesis of a possible cut to the deduction percentage of the Facades Bonus 90% has the impression of being thelast chance to dodge the risk of a major collapse of the construction sector, which thanks to the contribution had recovered after two years of black crisis.

However, the departure of a Facade Bonus at 60% from 2022 is all to be reviewed. News in this regard are awaited both on a possible extension and on new changes that could accompany the bonus from the beginning of next year.

Not only Bonus Facades: from 2022 the situation is not rosy also for the Super bonus 110%

If thehypothesis of a Facades Bonus with IRPEF deduction at 60% materializes, from 2022 the contribution would continue to be used as a discount on the invoice and credit transfer or the only chance to exploit would be that of personal income tax deduction?

A million dollar question, but still legitimate given the cuts made to measures and funding. At the moment, it is not possible to give an answer to the question being the future of the Bonus Facades still hanging by a thread.

However, the Facade Bonus is not the only facility to be undermined by the DPB, as it is the same treatment was reserved for the Superbonus 110%. The extension of the contribution is generating the discontent.

During the discussion on the Budget Planning Document (DPB) the intentions of the control room of the Draghi Government appeared clear: with the new Budget Law 2022 aims to extend the Superbonus 110% until the end of 2023, except for single-family buildings.

These could take advantage of the 110% Superbonus only until 30 June 2022.

There was no lack of it though the controversy. Once again, the road of mediation culminated in extension of the contribution also for the villas, until the end of 2022, and for the only ones owners of single-family buildings with income ISEE not exceeding 25,000 euros.

The chapter extension to 2022 on the other hand, it seems to be closed for the Furniture and Appliances Bonus, the Green Bonus and the Home Bonus. Let’s find out immediately what are the news in this regard.

Facades Bonus 2022: what future for all the other home renovation bonuses?

The Facades Bonus it is not the only contribution that the extension to 2022 albeit with the passage of the tax deduction from 90% to 60%.

The scenario to 2022 seems to be taking shape also for other benefits. Starting from Super bonus 110%, the measure was extended by the Draghi Executive until the end of 2023, as explained in the previous paragraph.

The cottages, on the other hand, they are subject to different regulations anchored to compliance with two requirementsthe quite limiting ones: the extension for the whole of 2022 it will only apply to owners with a valid ISEE not exceeding 25 thousand euros.

The furniture and appliances Bonus is yes renewed in 2022, but revisited in the guise just like the 90% Facades Bonus.

However, it is not the deduction percentage that remains unchanged at 50%, but the maximum expenditure ceiling admitted to the “discount”.

Basically, the total amount spent on the purchase of furniture and appliances cannot exceed 5,000 euros. A substantial cut when you consider the current expenditure ceiling of € 16,000.

In 2022, in addition to the Facades Bonus, there will also be space for the Green Bonus with a percentage of 36% deduction, among other things unchanged.

Also fixed the maximum amount of expenditure admitted to deduction (5,000 euros) and the consequent maximum recognizable “discount” limit (up to 1,800 euros). No changes is recognized for the mode of use (you can only take advantage of the personal income tax deduction).

The renewal to 2022, as well as for the Facades Bonus, it also comes for the Home bonus which does not undergo any changes: same percentage of personal income tax deduction (50%), same amount of maximum expense admitted to benefit (96,000 euros), same method of use (credit transfer and invoice discount).

Last but not least, the question of extension to 2022 is closed for the 65% Bonus concerning the energy redevelopment of buildings. Also in this case, no changes were made by the Executive on the measure that will continue to be requested and used as already in force.