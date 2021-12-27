Facades Bonus 2022: mess in the rates! Last news

In recent weeks, the bonus facades was at the center of a particular collective interest, given the mess of the tax rates. To be sure, the critical predictions were aboutabolition of the measure.

Fortunately the measure was extended in 2022, but with a few small tricks. A not insignificant detail will concern the change in rates, which will decisively affect the pockets of taxpayers.

On the other hand, the Draghi government had mentioned the presence of the scarcity of resources necessary to support the Facade Bonus. A reason that led to the reduction of thetax relief on restoration or renovation works.

Generally speaking, the facades bonus was also maintained for 2022, but with a drastic change in the application of the extent of tax deductions. It will go from a tax break to 90% active until December 31, 2021, to then find the application of 60% from January 2022.

Besides all it must be said that the Draghi government has applied some also adjust on the field of restrictions of the reference living area. A detail better explained in the following paragraphs.

Facade bonus 2022: an extension of the facade, but not in the content

The facade bonus was born as a major encouragement to building renovation works. An incentive that can be requested for works carried out on the external façade of buildings.

It is fully included in the building bonuses, alongside the Super bonus 110%, as well as l‘Ecobonus, with the only difference that the facade bonus it is requested by taxpayers for the restoration of the facade of the building.

The Draghi Government for cash needs has applied a decisive boost to tax deductions. With the result that taxpayers from 2022 will lose 30% tax relief. This is because, they will no longer be able to enjoy a tax deduction in the 90% measure, but a tax advantage will be applied in the measure of 60%.

Facades Bonus 2022: mess in the rates!

A real mess for those who counted on being able to exploit a tax advantage of 90% also in 2022, instead loses the 30% of the economic benefit. In other words, with effect from January 1, 2022 for the bonus, make the most of atax relief that the taxpayer will be able to obtain will be in the 60% measure. A deduction applied to the expense related to the restructuring and renewal of the external part of the buildings.

Besides all it must be said that the Draghi government has applied some also adjust on the field of restrictions of the reference living area, it follows that the bonus facades may be requested on various interventions, including:

property or building present in the urban and central areas or, at least residential areas, nothing comparable to industrial areas;

or, at least residential areas, nothing comparable to industrial areas; building or building on which the renovation is carried out must be located on a public road.

Most likely, the latest extension of the facades bonus is that of 2022. At the moment, there are no updates or clues that lead to the presence of the tax benefit also for 2023. While, for the Superbonus 110%, Ecobonus and mobile bonuses a deferral up to 2023.

In other words, taxpayers from 2022 who operate interventions on the external façade of buildings and buildings pardon a tax relief to the extent of 30%, while from 2023 lose the entire benefit.

For the moment, the rules referring to the discount on invoice and credit transfer, as well as the 10-year personal income tax deduction.

The tax deduction of 90% on the renovation works of the facades that have not been completed by the deadline, must be concluded without necessarily presenting it Progress of works (SAL), as happens for the Super bonus 110%.

It remains to be seen how the Draghi government intends to proceedand on the progress of the various restructuring bonuses, on active alternatives also for the following years. Basically, to go to sift through active bonuses even after 2022.

Facade bonus: check the restoration bonus

It is a further one building bonus which is added to the interventions aimed at the recovery of the building heritage. Everything suggests that it is one supplementary measure to the facade bonus. In fact, according to what is reported in the Sostegni bis decree, the restoration bonus provides for a maximum spending threshold no higher than 100,000 euros, with the application of an ‘tax relief to the extent of 50%.

The nice aspect of the restoration bonus it is the perfect match with the other house bonuses and, therefore, compatible with the facades bonus. It remains to be understood how the Draghi government intends to unravel the administrative procedure that risks collapsing in the enormous amount of requests for tax breaks.

On the other hand, the entrance of the anti – fraud decree strongly affects building controls.

Restoration bonus: who can request it in 2022?

The facade bonus and the restoration bonus are perfectly compatible with each other. This means that the presence of the former does not exclude the latter. In other words, the part relating to the restoration of the building walks with the renovation of the same.

We are talking about two interventions aimed at recovering the building heritage. The exception concerns the restoration bonus which provides for a greater application of expenses addressed not only to renovation of parts of the building, but it also includes the works of ordinary maintenance. Above all it must be said that the restoration bonus also covers the securing the building.

The sore point falls on conditions and eligibility criteria to the tax benefit. In fact, the restoration bonus is applied only to buildings placed under protection. Nor does it follow that the tax relief is applied to interventions aimed at raising the heritage aspect with particular historical, cultural and artistic significance of a building used for residential purposes.

The implementing decree that determines theactivation of the restoration bonus for expenses related to the two-year period 2021/2022.

50% restoration bonus: how does it work in 2022?

There are not a few readers who have requested more information on how to apply the restoration bonus on buildings, but above all, it is interesting to know if this incentive is compatible with the mobile bonus.

Also the restoration bonus like most of the tax breaks provides for a tax credit to the maximum extent of 50%, spread on the expenses of securing, as well as any ordinary and extraordinary maintenance interventions. In addition, the renovation works applied to the internal and external parts of the buildings up to an expense ceiling of no more than 100,000 euros.

The works referring to the technological equipment.

In essence, the restoration bonus works like the facade bonus, i.e. the tax credit is deducted in the tax declaration. It is also possible to request the credit assignment.

The restoration bonus does not affect the furniture and appliances bonus, this is because in the Budget Law 2022 the extension of the intervention on the house has already been inserted. Indeed, the Furniture and Appliances Bonus has been deferred until 2024 with the application of various adjustments, which have led to a decrease in the ceiling of the subsidy from 10,000 in 2022 until it touches the threshold of 5,000 euros in 2024.