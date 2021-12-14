Facades Bonus 90%: extension to 30 June 2022! The last

Facade Bonus 90% still at the center of the political debate. The provisional document of the new 2022 Budget Law, awaiting final approval, puts on paper the future of home renovation bonus.

If on the one hand the Draghi Government has the extension to 2022 confirmed, on the other it won’t be that beneficial. From next year, in fact, the Facades Bonus will offer a lower deduction percentage, passing 90% to 60%.

More information on the latest news regarding the Facade Bonus can be found in the YouTube video of the Surveyor Danilo Torresi.

Not only that, the Anti-Fraud Decree (DL 157/2021) has recently dictated new provisions for all home renovation bonuses, Bonus Facades 90% inclusive, introducing two documents che make it the use of the discount on the invoice and credit transfer is more complicated.

However, the continuous doing and redoing of the facility has led Italian taxpayers to aa series of questions on which the Revenue Agency had to clarify.

Given by now the extension 2022 for granted, even if the result will be a Facade Bonus completely different from the one in force until December 31, 2021, there will be the possibility to continue to take advantage of the Facade Bonus 90%, with full deduction, if theivories of renovation of the building for which the contribution was requested are not completed by the end of the current year.

Good news, in short, which is in addition to the most recent one that sees i political parties elbowing their own on the extension of the home bonus.

It seems, in fact, that an interesting political way has opened up for action get the 90% Facades Bonus at least until 30 June 2022.

To push in this direction Forza Italia and the Democratic Party with two “slightly” different proposals, but sharing the intent: guarantee the 90% Facade Bonus in 2022 by setting aside the cut in the deduction percentage to 60% confirmed in the draft text of the Budget Law.

But let’s see immediately what are the latest news which would lead to a 90% Facade Bonus also in the next year.

Goodbye 90% Facade Bonus: from 2022 deduction to 60% and new deadlines

Before pausing to analyze the latest news they let us glimpse a window on the maintenance of the 90% Facades Bonus in 2022, let’s see what the news already confirmed on how the concession will remain in the next year.

In truth, they are many documents that go to retouch the legislation of the Facades Bonus currently in force, each one aims to overturn a part of the legislation by making the future use of the less advantageous facility and completely different from the current one.

To be honest, the Facades Bonus 90% was the subject of a push and pull on the 2022 extension which has contributed to confusing the ideas of citizens and professionals in the construction sector themselves.

THE doubts about the fate of the 90% Facades Bonus they appeared already at the diffusion of the first text draft of the 2022 Budget which, betraying all expectations, announced the end of the Facade Bonus as at 31 December 2021.

This indiscretion that unleashed a series of controversies both by public opinion and by the various political forces.

Just to temper the spirits, the Government Draghi had to take matters into his own hands retracting the extension to 2022 and restoring the order of things.

Eventually, you will be able to get the recognition of the facility next year, but in a completely different way, that is, it will go from a Facade Bonus 90% to a Facade Bonus 60%.

Specifically, the 90% tax deduction can be used until 31 December 2021, while from January 1, 2022 and for the whole year it will be possible to access the Bonus which guarantees one deduction of 60%.

In other words, the contribution collects the extension to 2022, but with a tax deduction cut by 30 percentage points following the transition from the Facade Bonus 90% in 2021 to the Facade Bonus at 60% for 2022.

A launch in favor of the extension set out in the Budget Law concerns the application of the same discipline to all the properties subject to renovation, as opposed to that to which the Superbonus 110% is subject, which makes a distinction between villas, condominiums and cooperatives.

Facades Bonus 90%: full deduction also in 2022. How?

Among the many doubts about the Facades Bonus 90% the one relating to the Sal (work progress) once the concession expires at the end of December.

In fact, there is one possibility (legal) to continue to take advantage of the 90% Facades Bonus also in 2022 so far as the restructuring interventions were not completed before the end of the year.

The issue intervenedRevenue Agency.

Specifically, if i construction works admitted to the 90% Facades Bonus are performed during the current year, and costs supported to finalize them paid no later than 31 December 2021, regardless of the progress of the work, it will be possible continue to benefit from the 90% tax deduction.

The lack of a deadline for completing the work and the Sal percentage thresholds to be respected, should not be interpreted as an absence of restrictions on the provision.

The Revenue Agency, in fact, clarifies that there is an obligation on everyone to continue to benefit from the 90% Facades Bonus under these conditions, that of complete the work undertaken.

Facades Bonus 90%: until June 30, 2022? It is about the extension! Here are the latest news

According to latest news, one has opened very interesting way of politics to continue using the Facades Bonus 90% at least until 30 June 2022.

It’s about a decision coming directly from two political parties, Forza Italie and PD, which for several weeks they are working to bring about the extension of the Facade Bonus with full deduction at 90% in 2022.

Even if I mean they have them in common, they are several proposals made to extend the survival of the 90% Facade Bonus to the new year.

Come on Italy he asks in a loud voice extension of the 90% Facades Bonus to the end of 2022, while maintaining the legislation already in force. The Democratic partyinstead, it pushes for one reconfirmation of the facility at least until the first months of next year.

In short, despite being two ideologically very distant parties, on the subject Bonus Facades 90% are moving in the same direction.

Considering their numerical weight, even if you opt for the “lighter” extension, that is to say the one proposed by the PD, it would still come to a 90% Facade Bonus extended until 30 June 2022.

There extension question 2022 of the Home Bonus, therefore, is far from closed.

Facades Bonus 90%: save on invoice discount and credit transfer

There Budget Law 2022 not only does it restore order on the extension of the Facade Bonus to next year, but closes the circle on the ways of use of the facility (discount on invoice, credit assignment And fiscal detraction) after the first rumors leaked about their possible cancellation.

Well, all will be confirmed in 2022. This is undoubtedly positive news which, however, collides with the quibbles introduced by the Anti-Fraud Decree (DL 157/2021).

In fact, for a few days now, theobligation to submit the technical certification of the adequacy of the costs he was born in compliance visa for the renovation works admitted to Facades Bonus 90% they are paid after the date of 12 November 2021.

Luckily, the Antifraud DL does not complicate the life of those interested in benefiting from the facility such as personal income tax deduction spread over 10 years.