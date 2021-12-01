Facades Bonus 90%: extension torn and new requirements!

The 90% Facades Bonus does not give up. While the fate of others House renovation bonus seems to take shape thanks to the text of the 2022 Budget Law to be approved in the Senate, for the Facade Bonus 90% yes closes the chapter extension to 2022.

The facilitation will be there also in the next year but with new requirements.

More information on the Facades Bonus 2022 can be found in the YouTube video of the surveyor Danilo Torresi.

Yet, surprises were certainly not lacking in the draft document of the 2022 Budget Law. Excluded in Superbonus 110% still waiting to know his fate regarding the extension granted to some buildings, the fate of the Facades 90% Bonus has been hanging by a thread until a few days ago.

In fact, the path towards extension to 2022 of the second Home Bonus in order of priority, after the Super bonus 110%, it was not without its pitfalls, starting from its failure to mention the Budget Planning Document (DPB) approved unanimously by the Council of Ministers on 20 October 2021.

All this he had done think about the imminent cancellation of the Facades 90% Bonus once the December 31, 2021. A decision he literally had shocked construction professionals and citizens.

After all, the facilitation it allows a “discount” on the expenses incurred for the construction of renovation works on the external walls of a building 90% visible from the street. In technical terms, the Facade Bonus entitles you to one Irpef deduction of 90%, second only to that offered by the Superbonus 110%.

In fact, we are talking about two concessions that have allowed the construction sector to remain standing despite the economic crisis caused by the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19, and which allowed citizens to carry out renovations by putting little or no hand in the wallet.

So, the news could only make many turn up their noses.

From here comes the more than necessary turnaround of the Draghi Government enshrined in the draft of the 2022 Budget Law: the Facades Bonus will be there also in the next year, but with one new tax deduction.

In fact, we will pass from the classic 90% Facade Bonus to new 60% Facade Bonus reduced in the percentage of deduction starting in 2022.

These, however, they are not the only novelties concerning the facilitation. There will be new requirements to be met that will heavily affect the savings of the beneficiaries.

Let’s see immediately what they are the most salient features of the extension granted to 2022 and how the 90% Facades Bonus will change from next year.

Facades Bonus 90%: extension torn to 2022, but the deduction drops to 60%

Before examining what changes will affect the Facades Bonus starting from 2022, it must be said that the already active concession will remain in effect until 31 December 2021.

Specifically, it will be possible take advantage of the 90% tax deduction only until the end of the current year.

After that you will have to say goodbye to the Facades 90% Bonus to give the welcome to the 60% Facades Bonus from January 2022 and until the end of the same year.

The executive led by the premier, Mario Draghi, has in fact ordered the extension of the Facades Bonus for another year until 31 December 2022, then, it will definitively leave the scene at the beginning of 2023.

To be more precise, the Facades Bonus is the only one of the Restructuring Bonuses to have been extended for a shorter time.

The comparison with the Super bonus 110% extended until 2026 and with the Furniture and Appliances Bonus, which, although cut in the maximum allowable deductible spending ceiling (from the current 16,000 euros to 5,000 from 2022), managed to snatch the extension until 2024.

Although at the moment it is only a hypothesis, to be confirmed or denied as soon as there is a white smoke on the final text of the Budget Law 2022, it is good run for cover and take advantage of the 90% Facades Bonus before the deadline set on 31 December 2021.

Only in this case you can take advantage of a greater “discount” on the works performed, before switching to the 60% deduction from 2022.

Facades Bonus 2022: ok to the discount on the invoice and credit transfer

Not just negative news for the Facades Bonus from 2022. The home renovation bonus, in fact, can continue to be used in three modes: discount on invoice, credit transfer and personal income tax deduction.

The last of the three will allow the owner of the property on which the works are carried out recover the prepaid expenses to the extent of 60% from 2022 (90% until 31 December 2021).

Remains the possibility of transferring the credit to a bank or any other institution has also remained unchanged credit, as well as the chance to obtain the recognition of discount on expenses supported directly on the invoice (discount on invoice).

For information, the Facades Bonus he is not the only one of the Bonu Casa who will be able to use the triple mode of use. The Relaunch Decree offered this advantage also at the Superbonus 110%, but the opportunity has not yet been exploited.

Facades Bonus: in addition to the extension, other news from the Anti-Fraud Decree

Other news for the Bonus Facades 90% arrived with the signature of Anti-fraud Decree (DL 157/2021) effective from 12 November 2021.

The provision does nothing but regulate access to restructuring bonuses home, Superbonus 110% included, in order to reduce irregularities in the use of concessions, primarily construction ones.

Specifically, you will have to pit is compulsory to submit the compliance visa regardless of the modality decided for the use of the Facades Bonus 90%.

In short, the compliance visa will have to be presented both if you opt for the Irpef deduction and for the discount on the invoice, and for the transfer of credit.

Nothing changes, on the other hand, for the works admitted to the Facades Bonus 90% and for those towed and towed by the Superbonus 110%.

Facades Bonus: 90% deduction also in 2022? Here’s how to do it

In the previous paragraphs we have seen how starting from 2022 the Facades Bonus will change its appearance. Once the extension to the new year has been obtained, it will be the tax deduction to pay the expenses, going from 90% to 60% according to what is contained in the draft text of the 2022 Budget Law.

Therefore, from December 31, 2021 it will have to be said definitively togod to the Facade Bonus with 90% deduction.

Nevertheless, there is a little trick, if we can so define it, which allows take advantage of the Facades Bonus with a 90% tax deduction also on the renovation works started in 2022.

It must be said immediately that it is about a trick to avoid, but what anyone at the discretion can use in full compliance with the law.

But let’s see what it is. There are two cases to allow you to benefit from the 90% Facade Bonus also in 2022.

The first is related to renovations already started this year, but what will not be completed by December 31, 2021.

Well, for these interventions the Ministry of Economy and Finance offers the possibility of access to the Facade Bonus with 90% tax deduction only if the costs incurred for the works are paid by the end of 2021.

For these renovations it is not necessary to present the document of the progress of the work (Sal) to go back to the start date of the works, but reference will be made to date of payment of expenses.

Therefore, to take advantage of the 90% Facade Bonus also in the next year, the costs of the works to be carried out in 2022 must be paid in advance, before the end of 2021.